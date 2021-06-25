How the recent Valorant meta shift can affect upcoming tournaments

Valorant Patch 3.0 arrived this week and is the biggest patch the game has ever had. With the introduction of a new agent KAY/O, the devs have also made massive changes to both Agents and weapon prices.

According to the players, these changes in the game will affect the meta, and it will have a big impact on the competitive scenario of Valorant.

Players need to get accustomed to the new meta of Valorant before the major tournaments

Valorant Patch 3.0 arrived this week. The developers have given the game a new look with this huge update. However, Riot has received mixed reactions from professional players since the new update.

The developers have made massive changes to both Agents and weapon prices as well. Most agents have been nerfed, and the cost of individual abilities have also changed. According to the players, it might change the meta more than any other changes in the game did in the past.

This is going to be a concern for the players ahead of some major tournaments. Valorant Champions Tour 2021: NA Stage 3 Qualifier, Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EMEA Stage 3 Qualifier, Valorant Conquerors Championship is going to start in less than a week.

The players have been practicing in a very different patch. Even with KAY/O disabled in these tournaments, a certain shift in the meta will force the teams to reset themselves in the upcoming tournament. Breeze maps will also be included this time. The map was not included in the Valorant Champions Tour Master Reykjavik.

Update: The patch for the Week 1 Open Qualifier and Main Event will be Patch: 3.0



The new Agent KAY/O, will be disabled. https://t.co/r9owZpz7xm — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) June 21, 2021

100 Thieves' Ethan Arnold tweeted,

"Last month of practice has just been rendered completely useless."

Last month of practice has just been rendered completely useless, thanks mr. rito.



Time to prep for Masters 3 😃 — 100T Ethan (@ethanarnold) June 18, 2021

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Indian Valorant star Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose also pointed out these facts. According to him, players will now only buy the abilities they want to use in that particular round rather than buying all the abilities. This particular shift in the meta will be a challenge for the teams to buckle things up before these important tournaments.

