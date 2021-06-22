Valorant patch 3.0 official notes introduce new agent KAY/O, Episode 3, and massive Agent and Weapon updates

Valorant patch 3.0 will officially be introducing a new Episode to Riot’s shooter, and Act 1 is kicking-off with new agent KAY/O. However, apart from the new Agent, the devs will be looking to introduce massive changes to both Agents and weapon prices as well.

KAY/O Agent Reveal Trailer is LIVE! Click the link below to watch!https://t.co/XaT8gztRT0 pic.twitter.com/rHhDsgSy3d — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 17, 2021

With Valorant patch 3.0, Riot Games will be looking to make the shooter’s gameplay a bit more gun-heavy, with less reliance on Agent abilities.

Players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.0 official notes

1) Valorant Agent Updates

New Agent

KAY/O arrives in Valorant

All Agents

Signature abilities now only provide a minimum of one charge per round instead of

accumulating a charge every round.

For example, if you have a two charge signature ability and you end the round

with one charge remaining, you will not gain an additional charge

Charges gained from cooldowns are now always temporary

Visibility returns faster during the fadeout period of all flashes

Astra

Nova Pulse (Q)

Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25

Gravity Well (C)

Cooldown time increased 12 >>> 25

Stars/Astral Form (X)

Stars are now inactive when placed during the buy phase

When the barriers drop, her Stars charge for 1.4 seconds before becoming active

and usable.

On Attack, Astra can now see the Spike’s location in Astral form

This representation does not animate so it will not provide additional info on the

status of the Spike.

Recall cooldown increased 8 >>> 15

Granted signature charges decreased 2 >>> 1

Star cost decreased 200 >>>150

Breach

Flashpoint (Q)

Total charges reduced 3 >>> 2

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Projectile speed decreased 2500 >>>2000

Fault Line (E)

Full charge time decreased 1.5 >>> 1 second

Width increased 600 >>> 750

Telegraph windup time decreased 1.3 >>> 1

Concussion duration increased 3 >>> 3.5

Unequip time after firing decreased 1 >>> .7

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

After Shock ©

Now explodes 3 times with each blast dealing 60 damage with no fall off, blasts are .6

seconds apart

Explosion radius increased 260 >>> 300

Unuequip time after firing decreased 1.1 >>> .9 seconds

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Rolling Thunder (X)

Width of all explosions increased to 2300, which was the previous width of the final explosion

Brimstone

Incendiary (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Cypher

Neural Theft (X)

Ultimate points required decreased 7 >>> 6

Jett

Updraft (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Tailwind (E)

No longer breaks Cypher’s Trapwire

Cloudburst (C)

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Bladestorm (X)

Ultimate points required increased 6 >>> 7

Killjoy

Alarmbot (Q)

Cooldown after pickup increased 7 >>> 20

Turret (E)

Cooldown after pickup increased 10 >>> 20

Omen

Paranoia (Q)

Cost decreased 400 >>> 300

Dark Cover (E)

Granted signature charges reduced 2 >>> 1

NOTES 3.0

Omen now must buy his second smoke for 100

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

Shrouded Step (C)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Phoenix

Curveball (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Raze

Model Update

Model has been updated with a polish pass

Boombot (C)

Cost increased 200 >>> 400

Showstopper (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

Reyna

Leer (C)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Sage

Slow Orb (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Barrier Orb (C)

Cost increased 300 >>> 400

Resurrection (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

Skye

Trailblazer (Q)

Vision radius increased 1750 >>> 2250

Max concussion duration increased 3 >>> 4

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Guiding Light (E)

Charges reduced 3 >>> 2

Charges are now replenished on a 40-second cooldown

Skye no longer needs to re-equip to trigger her flash

Guiding Light’s projectile now goes around corners tighter when free flying and is more responsive to guiding

Audio attenuation when cast reduced 3250 >>> 1250

Cost of charges increased 100 >>> 250

Sova

Shock Dart (Q)

Cost increased 100 >>> 150

Recon Bolt (E)

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

Owl Drone (C)

Cost increased 300 >>> 400

Hunter’s Fury (X)

Ultimate points required increased 7 >>> 8

Viper

Snakebite (C)

Duration reduced 8 >>> 6.5

Outer edges of Viper’s acid patch form faster to ensure it is lethal if an enemy sits in the entire duration

Cost increased 100 >>> 200

Yoru

Blindside (Q)

Cost increased 200 >>> 250

Gatecrash (E)

Cooldown time increased 35 >>> 40

2) Valorant Weapon Updates

All Weapons

Bullet tagging changed from 75% slow >>> 72.5% slow

“Tagging” is the slowing effect you feel when hit by bullets

Weapon Deadzones changed from 30% >>> 27.5%

“Deadzone” in VALORANT refers to the movement speed a player becomes inaccurate

All Rifles

Walking inaccuracy changed from 1.3 >>> 2.0

Running unchanged at 5.0

All Heavens

Walking Inaccuracy changed from .5 >>> 2.4

Running unchanged at 6.0

All SMGs

Walking inaccuracy changed from .3 >>> 1.0

Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 2.5

Classic

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .84

Running inaccuracy changed from 1.5 >>> 2.1

Frenzy

Price decreased 500 >>> 450

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .8

Running inaccuracy changed from 1.0 >>> 2.0

Ghost

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> .92

Running Inaccuracy changed from 1.85 >>> 2.3

Sheriff

Walking inaccuracy changed from .25 >>> 1.2

Running inaccuracy changed from 2.0 >>> 3.0

Judge

Price increased 1600 >>> 1850

Damage falloff at 10m changed from 13 per pellet >>> 10 per pellet

Damage falloff at 15m changed from 10 per pellet >>> 7 per pellet

Bulldog

Hip-fire (full auto mode) firing rate increased from 9.15 RPS >>> 9.5 RPS

Price decreased 2100 >>> 2050

Shorty

Price decreased 200 >>> 150

Stinger

Price decreased 1100 >>> 950

Bucky

Price decreased 900 >>> 850

Marshal

Price decreased 1000 >>> 950

Ares

Price decreased 1600 >>> 1550

Operator

Price decreased from 5000 >>> 4700

3) Valorant Competitive Updates

Here’s some of what you can expect from our changes:

Reduced the possibility of feeling “hard stuck” on older accounts. If your skill improves, your rank should properly reflect that, regardless of account age.

Matchmaking accuracy will improve across all ranks, which should lead to a smoother ranked climb and reduce how hard you may swing up and down in rank

While winning games is still the most important factor, individual performance will also be accounted for to improve matchmaking at Immortal+

This should result in better matches at the highest levels.

Close games will have a smaller effect on rank rating gains and losses

Adjusted our Rank Rating curves, so climbing (or falling) should feel less volatile

Updated Rank distribution

Placements raised to Diamond 1

This should help reduce the grind for our players at the top

4) Valorant Performance Updates

Players with medium to high spec machines (CPU bound systems) may see up to 6%

performance improvements as a result of the following work:

Improved clipping plane calculations using multithreading

Improved thread utilization across multiple cores for distributed tasks

Optimized camera calculations

Optimized ambient audio for each map

General optimizations for all ability animations

5) Valorant Social Updates

Hover Cards have been added to the social panel

Hover over your friends list to quickly learn more about the players you hav added. Rank, Account Level, Riot ID, friend note, title, Player Card, and more!

You can now invite to party with Riot ID in custom games

6) Valorant gameplay technology

Killfeed

Your kills will get an additional highlighted border to make them stand out

Kill assists will also be shown to the left of the killfeed entries

The killfeed will also display a highlighted border for your assist portrait

The killfeed will display certain ultimate abilities when players on either team are killed in a second-life state or revived

For example: Sage’s player resurrection or Phoenix’s death during his Run It Back ability.

Added multi-colored killfeeds in cases where kills would result in the same team color appearing side by side

“Round Rollback” feature for Tournament Mode Custom Games

This feature allows you to set the game back to the start of a previous round and re-play the game starting from there

To enable the feature, go to “Options” while setting up a Custom Game and toggle “On”

Tournament Mode

Moderators can activate a rollback

If Cheats are enabled as a Custom Game option, all players can activate a rollback.

During the match, the Round Rollback feature can be found in the “Cheats” section of the

Menu.

Added the ability to toggle on and off the outer crosshair lines!

Adjusted assist timings and thresholds for utility-based assists to make them more consistent across different Agent abilities.

7) Valorant Progression Updates

Year One Event Pass—this is similar to a Battlepass but it's completely free

This will be active for the duration of Patch 3.0 and will only last till 3.01 goes live.

So remember to get your goodie bag before the party ends.

Added a Squad Boost: You will get extra XP when you play in a premade group.

+8% boost for one additional player, +12% for two, +16% for three, and +20% for a full squad.

This will also be active for the duration of 3.0.

We’re also permanently adding Account Leveling

Your account Player Card will now display a numeric level based on how much you play.

In addition to that, you will also be boosted to a certain level based on how many games you’ve played before Patch 3.0.

For more details, check out our full breakdown.

8) Valorant Bug fixes

Agents

Characters blocked by Sage’s Barrier Orb when resurrected now break the wall to ensure

they don’t get pushed inside map geo

Fixed Skye’s Seekers showing up on the minimap even when they aren’t visible to an

enemy

Fixed Viper’s ultimate not showing as active on the team UI when Viper’s Pit is up

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Spy Camera could be placed inside the map on mid Icebox

Fixed a bug where Reyna’s Dismiss ability could not be rebought if the Buy Menu is

closed and reopened during the same Buy Phase

Fixed a bug where cancelling Sova’s Hunter’s Fury while charging the shot allows player to skip unequip animation by equipping a weapon, ability, or Spike

Fixed a bug where picking up Cypher’s TrapWires/Cages and Killjoy’s Nano Swarmsn during the Buy phase would prevent you from purchasing a second charge

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing a delay in recent Competitive game’s Ranked Rating updates in Match History

Fixed a Career screen visual bug that would show up for those who dropped out of Immortal

Fixed a bug that caused a friend’s career to infinitely load

Social

Fixed a bug where friends' names were merging together in the social panel when interacting with them, jumbling them together at times. Word scramble no longer!

Content Support

Fixed an issue causing a hitch when viewing skins in the Collection

Gameplay Technology

Fixed a bug where the inner crosshair toggle feature wasn't working

Fixed a bug where AOE kills were not rewarding the appropriate character if the enemy was in a debuffed state

Fixed a bug where the Spike icon pulse and beeping sound were not in sync

Fixed a bug where Ally defuse progress bar sometimes fails to appear

Fixed a bug where Observer’s Killfeed has no team colors

Reverted our fix for the “swirly arms” in the last patch, since it was causing significant animation snapping

