Valorant tier list: The best Agents in Episode 3

Valorant Episode 3 arrived this week and the developers have given the game a completely new look with this huge update.

Developers have tweaked much of its play mechanics. They have also made massive changes to both Agents and weapon prices as well. Almost all the agents have been nerfed, and the cost of individual abilities has also changed.

Valorant has seen a massive change in the gameplay meta since the arrival of Episode 3. This particular shift in meta has also affected the Agent selection as well.

Most popular agents in Valorant patch 3.01

All Valorant agents have their individual tools they can use for their team. Valorant demands a lot of synergy among the agents to win a game.

Based on the player's pick rates, blitz.gg has divided all the agents into 4 tiers:

S Tier:

Jett: Jett has seen some nerf in this new patch. But, the agent is still the most loved agent by the player with the highest pick rates of 13.6%.

Sage: The healer lady has seen some changes in Valorant Episode 3 as well. The cost of his wall and the number of orbs for ultimate has increased. However, Sage is still getting 13.2% pick rates.

Reyna: Reyna has the 3rd highest pick rate in Episode 3 with 13.2%.

Valorant Agent S tier

A Tier:

Raze: Raze has 9.7% of pick rates after Valorant patch 3.01.

Sova: The scouting agent is still one of the top pick agents with 7.4% pick rates.

Omen: Omen is also in the A-Tier with 6.9% pick rates.

Phoenix: The Fireboy is also in the A-Tier with a pick rate of 6.1%

Valorant Agent A tier

B Tier:

Killjoy: Sentinels have seen some downgrades in this new meta. Killjoy's pick rate is down to 6.1% in Valorant Episode 3.

Viper: The Poison Lady only has 4.7% pick rates after this new update.

Yoru: Yoru has seen some love from the players in Valorant Episode 3 as the players have picked the agent for 4.2% times.

Cypher: Just like Killjoy, Cypher has also seen a downgrade in this new update. He only has 4% pick rates in this new update.

Valorant Agent B tier

C Tier:

Skye: The developers have nerfed the Skye in this new update. But the players have denied to pick her in matches. Skye only has 3.8% pick rate.

Brimstone: Brimstone has also seen some changes in this new meta. He has 3.4% pick rates in Valorant Episode 3.

Breach: Breach is also nerfed by the developers with patch 3.0. The initiator has 2.5% pick rates in this new update.

Astra: Astra is the least picked agent currently with a pick rate of just 1.1%.

Agent Pick Rates in Valorant Episode 3

However, many players are yet to play KAY/O, the new agent added in Episode 3. This list might change in the upcoming days when KAY/O is available to everyone.

Edited by Gautham Balaji