5 best Viper players to follow in Valorant

The Valorant esports scene has witnessed some of the top Viper players.

Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter game, Valorant, has 15 agents with different abilities. Viper has become Valorant’s most powerful agent, after a glut of buffs to her entire kit in the v2.06 patch. Radiant players are often seen picking toxic controller agents for competitive matches.

However, some pro Valorant players are dedicatedly Viper main. While there are many experienced Viper players in the scene, very few of them stick out from the rest.

Viper is responsible for slowing down pushes and blocking enemies’ vision in Valorant. It is difficult to play the agent without the knowledge of perfect lineups.

Hence, there are a lot of tricks and tips to learn from these pro Viper players so that others can implement those in their own game. Viper players can sometimes get creative with the agent in Valorant.

Below are the top 5 Viper players to follow in Valorant.

Top 5 pro Viper players in Valorant

#5 - Dixon

Dixon is known for his aggressive Viper plays. The streamer has been creative with different Viper lineups. Dixon knows how to carry a team with the agent.

His aggressive playing style is what sets him apart from other pro Viper players in Valorant.

#4 - Unidaro

Unidaro is all known for the insane Viper lineups in Valorant. After Dixon, he is another Viper main who has benumbed the community with his Viper plays.

The streamer has been best with his post-plant setups, with Viper’s Poison Cloud and Snake Bite abilities.

Unidaro has always explored and experimented with the agent's lineup, which has surprised the Valorant community.

#3 - ANGE1

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow, from the FunPlus Phoenix Valorant squad, is known for his proficiency with the toxic agent. The toxicity that ANGE1 can bring to the competitive arena with Viper is beyond words.

ANGE1 is one of the pioneers of using Viper in the Icebox. His Icebox Viper lineups are strong and effective enough to control the site.

#2 - Mixwell

The Spanish G2 Esports player, Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho is also one of the finest Viper players in the competitive scene. He has been a Viper main player since the beta.

Mixwell is great with his Viper wall lineups and smoke spots. The player has helped the team effectively in taking control of the site after the plant.

G2's Mixwell knows exactly when to activate her abilities, giving the team an advantage to hold a site in post-plant.

#1 - POACH

One player who is constantly using Viper in the long run is Jake "POACH" Brumleve from the Built By Gamers squad.

A proper setup and the right time to use the abilities are required while playing Viper. POACH has balanced both factors well in competitive plays. He allows his team to heavily push the site by efficiently controlling the site with his toxic screen and secures the round with the ultimate ability.

POACH is probably the only pro Viper main player in North America.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.