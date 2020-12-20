Create
FPX ANGE1’s Valorant crosshair, graphics, mouse, and other in-game settings

Image via EPICENTRE
Abhishek Mallick
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Dec 2020, 00:00 IST
Feature
Ever since their official formation back in August, FunPlus Phoenix has been one of the more successful organizations in the European Valorant scene.

They have played second fiddle to G2 Esports for the entirety of the Valorant Ignition Series and were the runner-ups to them during both the BLAST Invitational and the Allied Esports Odyssey.

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow, has been instrumental to much of FPX’s success, and though the team placed 3rd-4th during the European Valorant First Strike Tournament, ANGE1 had an incredible showing through it all.

The FPX in-game leader is an FPS veteran and is typically known for playing Controller Agents like Brimstone and Omen. He has an incredible amount of Valorant knowledge and is quite adept at making accurate calls in the toughest of situations.

ANGE1 is notorious for his head-clicking skills as well, and many Valorant fans are curious about the settings that he runs in the game. Here is a complete guide on ANGE1’s Valorant settings according to prosettings.net.

ANGE1 Valorant Settings

ANGE1 Valorant Mouse Settings

  • DPI: 400
  • Sensitivity: 0.785
  • eDPI: 314
  • Hz: 1000
  • Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
ANGE1 Valorant Keybindings

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability: 3: Z
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Q

ANGE1 Valorant Crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 1 / 0 / 1 / 1
  • Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

ANGE1 Valorant Radar

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 0.9
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

ANGE1 Valorant General Settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1680×1050
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

ANGE1 Valorant Graphics Quality

  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: None
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • First Person Shadows: Off
Published 20 Dec 2020, 00:00 IST
Valorant Guide
