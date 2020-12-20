FPX ANGE1’s Valorant crosshair, graphics, mouse, and other in-game settings

Ever since their official formation back in August, FunPlus Phoenix has been one of the more successful organizations in the European Valorant scene.

They have played second fiddle to G2 Esports for the entirety of the Valorant Ignition Series and were the runner-ups to them during both the BLAST Invitational and the Allied Esports Odyssey.

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow, has been instrumental to much of FPX’s success, and though the team placed 3rd-4th during the European Valorant First Strike Tournament, ANGE1 had an incredible showing through it all.

The FPX in-game leader is an FPS veteran and is typically known for playing Controller Agents like Brimstone and Omen. He has an incredible amount of Valorant knowledge and is quite adept at making accurate calls in the toughest of situations.

ANGE1 is notorious for his head-clicking skills as well, and many Valorant fans are curious about the settings that he runs in the game. Here is a complete guide on ANGE1’s Valorant settings according to prosettings.net.

ANGE1 Valorant Settings

ANGE1 Valorant Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.785

0.785 eDPI: 314

314 Hz: 1000

1000 Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

ANGE1 Valorant Keybindings

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

C Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

E Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Use/Equip Ability: 3: Z

3: Z Use Object: F

F Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: Q

ANGE1 Valorant Crosshair

Color: White

White Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 0 / 1 / 1

1 / 0 / 1 / 1 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

ANGE1 Valorant Radar

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

ANGE1 Valorant General Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1680×1050

1680×1050 Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

ANGE1 Valorant Graphics Quality