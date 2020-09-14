Valorant: With the BLAST Invitational win, G2 esports now have 6 consecutive tournaments in the bag

G2 Esports remain the most dominant Valorant team in Europe. With the BLAST Invitational win, they have been able to bag all 6 Ignition Series tournaments in the bag.

BLAST was previously known for doing CS: GO tournaments in the professional circuit. However, this time around, they decided to hold one for Valorant, and boast a prize pool of a whopping €50,000.

However, there were only four teams invited to participate in the tournament in a double-elimination, best-of-three till the Grand Finals.

The Teams invited to the BLAST Valorant Invitational were:

1. FunPlus Phoenix

ANGE1

Shao

ShadoW

Meddo

Zyppan

Coach: d00mbr0s

2. Ninjas in Pyjamas

rhyme

luckeRRR

Fearoth

HyP

CREA

3. G2 Esports

mixwell

PaTiTek

pyth

ardiis

Davidp

4. Team Liquid

ec1s

soulcas

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

Coach: Sliggy

The BLAST Valorant Invitational Grand Finals were a nailbiter

The BLAST Valorant Invitational Grand Finals between G2 and FPX were an incredibly close affair.

And this was perhaps the first time in all of the Ignition Series tournaments that G2 was pushed to play out all five maps in the Grand Finals.

The victory for them was hard-fought, and even though they had beaten FPX 2-0 in the earlier brackets, the latter came back strong and proved to be G2 Esports' toughest opponents.

Each of the maps played was anybody's game from the very beginning. Neither of the teams were able to secure a commanding lead and had to depend a lot on the clutch capabilities of individual players to win out rounds.

However, despite FPX's best efforts, G2 came out ahead on the deciding map, but that too was relatively close. MIxwell and gang were able to clinch a win by the skin of their teeth, with the map ending 13-11.

G2's Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks had a pop-off performance in the entirety of the BLAST Valorant Invitational, and he was also crowned as the tournament MVP, for being the best in all three days of the Invitational.