Valorant: Everything you need to know about the BLAST x Twitch Invitational

It would seem that the LVL Clash 2 was not the final Valorant Ignition Series tournament in Europe.

Danish tournament organiser BLAST is back again and this time, they are partnering with Twitch to host the very last Valorant tournament for the region, with a whopping €50,000 (roughly $59,000) prize pool.

However, instead of playing host to a lot of teams, only four of the top European Valorant rosters have been invited to go head-to-head in a best-of-three format. Only the Grand Finals will be held in the best-of-five format.

FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid and G2 Esports are the four teams who have been invited to participate in the BLAST Valorant Invitational. The competition is all set to start on the 11th of September, with the Grand Finals scheduled for the 13th.

Valorant BLAST x Twitch Valorant Invitational format

The BLAST Valorant Invitational will have:

Four teams participating in the competition.

Double-elimination bracket, best-of-three till the Grand Finals.

Upper and lower bracket system and not single elimination.

Grand finals will have a best-of-five format.

The Teams Participants in the BLAST Valorant Invitational:

1. FunPlus Phoenix

Advertisement

ANGE1

Shao

ShadoW

Meddo

Zyppan

Coach: d00mbr0s

2. Ninjas in Pyjamas

rhyme

luckeRRR

Fearoth

HyP

CREA

3. G2 Esports

mixwell

PaTiTek

pyth

ardiis

Davidp

4. Team Liquid

ec1s

soulcas

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

Coach: Sliggy

BLAST x Twitch Valorant Invitational schedule

Round one

Friday, Sept. 11: FunPlus Phoenix vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Friday, Sept. 11: G2 Esports vs. Team Liquid

The Upper bracket matches

Saturday, Sept. 12: TBD vs. TBD

The Lower bracket matches

Saturday, Sept. 12: TBD vs. TBD

Grand Finals

Sunday, Sept. 13: TBD vs. TBD

Where and how to catch the BLAST x Twitch Valorant Invitational?

You can catch the BLAST Valorant Invitational on the 11th of September in BLAST’s official Twitch Channel. James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride will be the casters for the tournament.

European Valorant fans will be quite excited to see if G2 Esports will be able to hold on to their crown as the unbeaten, most dominant team in EU.