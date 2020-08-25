Everything you need to know about Europe's LVL Clash 2 Valorant tournament

Much like the Pop Flash Invitational in North America, the LVL Clash 2 tournament will mark the end of the Valorant Ignition Series in Europe.

This event will be the last tournament in the series, which will play host to 16 of the best teams in the region, and boast a prize pool of €15,000 (13.17 lakh INR).

European Valorant fans will be quite excited to see if Mixwell and his G2 squad can hold on to their crown as the best in the region and be the only team to win every tournament the Ignition Series has to offer.

G2 have hardly faced a challenge so far, but things might finally change at the LVL Clash 2 Valorant tournament.

RUN IT BACK: LVL VALORANT CLASH 2 //



We're returning to @PlayVALORANT with a bang.



This month, we're bringing Europe's best teams together for an #IgnitionSeries event like no other. Tag the squads you want to see take part or apply for an invitation below. pic.twitter.com/4VyIMOpoa6 — LVL (@lvlglobal) August 18, 2020

Where to catch Valorant LVL Clash 2

When the games finally commence on the 28th of August, you will be able to catch the matches live on LVL’s Twitch stream.

As the 16 teams will be fighting it out over two days, the schedule will be quite compact, and there may only be a chance of more than a single game happening at a particular time. However, the schedule and match timings are yet to be confirmed, and the format might play out differently.

Teams participating in the Valorant LVL Clash 2

As we have mentioned before, there will be 16 teams participating in the tournament, and they are:

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

BIG

Ninjas in Pyjamas

FPX (FunPlus Phoenix)

Giants Gaming

BBL Esports

Valorando

Angry Titans

Wave Esports

Prodigy

FABRIKEN

Bonk

Need More DM

Rix.GG

Inferno

Valorant LVL Clash 2 format

Even though there is yet to be any official news about how the games are going to play out, we can take an educated guess and say that Day 1, which is the 28th of August, will have nothing but the group stages with a best of one game.

Day 2 will see the playoff qualifiers, where the top two teams from each group will be able to move on to the final half of the tournament. Eight teams will qualify from the group stages.