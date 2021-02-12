Aandbox benched their professional Valorant player Poach

Image via Aandbox

The 2020 Valorant competitive season did not go well for the Aandbox roster.

Though they performed relatively well in October and November, winning three events back to back, they could not live up to the First Strike qualifiers' expectations.

As a result, the Aandbox Valorant team could not secure themselves a spot in the main event of the First Strike North America Tournament.

As of now I'm on the bench for Andbox and I'm currently evaluating my options. Am able to look at options outside of Andbox. — ABX POACH (@Poach) February 11, 2021

And to complicate matters further, the org seems to have benched their professional Valorant player Jake “Poach” Brumleve from the roster.

The player revealed in a recent tweet that Aandbox has decided to bench him, and he will be looking for opportunities outside of the organization.

However, this decision has confused many Aandfox fans, as their Valorant team has been doing quite well ever since the 2021 competitive season began.

Aandbox had very recently earned a top-eight placing at the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour, only to be eliminated by Sentinels, who went on to win the whole thing.

Poach will be looking to join a different Valorant organization.

Before investing a considerable amount of time in Valorant, Poach was a former Fortnite professional who switched to Riot’s shooter as soon as its closed beta dropped in April.

He showed some incredible promise and talent in the game and was also the winner of the Valorant Sunday Showdown week 17, all the way back in August. He was later drafted by Aandbox into their Valorant roster and helped them do relatively well during the Ignition series tournaments.

However, in Aandbox’s recent games, Poach couldn’t have the same level of impact as he used to when he had just started for the organization.

Poach was bottom fragging in many games, and perhaps this is why Aandbox has decided to bench him ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage One: Challengers Two.