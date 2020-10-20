Valorant: Android stars in Andbox's Renegades x NSG 10K Invitational triumph

Valorant has recently taken over a considerable chunk of the esports scene in North America. After the rapid decline in interest towards CS: GO, along with the game reaching its saturation point, Valorant finds itself in the perfect spot.

Numerous pros have already migrated to this recently-released shooter and are making a name for themselves. Even amongst all of these names, some players can stand out.

📢 After a convincing 2-0 victory over @Immortals in the grand finals, @andbox_official are your @Renegades x @nerdstgamers Valorant Invitational Champions!



Match MVP: @ANDROIDX23

📈 257 ACS

📈 152 ADR

📈 1.14 K/D



Official data provider of the event:

👉 https://t.co/b2UGQFCmib pic.twitter.com/VwnEj8CRBB — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) October 19, 2020

Recently, the Renegades x NSG 10K Valorant Invitational was won by Andbox after some spectacular performances. Notably, one of the best players in its squad is Android, who on several occasions showed his worth as a player who carries his team.

Andbox crowned Renegades x NSG Valorant Invitational champs

Not only did Android successfully star for his side, but he showed some finesse as well. For instance, the Split round was filled entirely with insane clutch moments from the pro, including his fantastic aiming with the Sheriff that quickly caught the fan's attention.

Currently, Andbox is ranked seventh, according to the North America ratings, by vlr.gg. It is a significant achievement for the team to be on the same list as Cloud9, Team SoloMid, and Sentinels.

It was interesting to see Android take up a position as the entry fragger in the game. Whether it was Raze or Phoenix, Android knew how to use the Duelist kit to hit early and hit hard.

Most rounds in the tournament were a statement of his skills. His performance against Mamba Mode Gaming in the quarterfinals on Haven was especially praiseworthy.

Android proves why he is one of the best in the Valorant NA Scene

Image Credits - Renegades Twitch

Android acquiring 38 kills on Haven made sure that Andbox had the upper hand as this was the opponent's map pick. That was followed by another stellar display in the semifinals against Moon Racoons. This is where things got a little rusty for Andbox, but the team made a comeback that had fans gasping.

In the semifinals Map 1 (Haven), Android could only manage 16 kills, which was the second-highest in the team, as Andbox ended up losing the first round. He did turn it around in the second map.

It seems like Split is Android's playground in Valorant, especially one where he loves to main Raze. Undoubtedly the match MVP with 29 kills, Android took the team to a final win-to-survive round.

This round, on Bind, saw Android pick Phoenix and rack up 12 kills. He was instrumental in taking over sites, especially as nine of those kills were while defending. As a result, Andbox progressed to the finals with momentum on its side.

The final match was set up perfectly, with the entry fragger having his pick from Raze or Phoenix. Immortals struggled from the off as Andbox took an early 3-1 lead, which eventually became 5-2. From this point, Android became unstoppable. The second map, Split, finished 15-13, as he picked up 19 kills with Raze.

The Renegades x NSG Valorant Invitational finals produced some fantastic moments that showed how good these pro teams are. The approach from Andbox to hit early and demoralize opponents was key. Android and his teammates — yay, b0i, seb, and Poach — kept the action going with their performances, especially as the First Strike tournament is almost upon us.

