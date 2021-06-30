Top 5 strategy game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale is one of the best times for players to grow their PC game library.

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 brings massive discounts on multiple titles of different genres across the platform. In addition, it encourages PC players to pick up various games and increase their library.

From action-adventure to anime to RPGs, the Steam Summer Sale brings massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Strategy games are truly a test of the mind. Understanding one lets players means must think multiple steps ahead. From real-time strategy to turn-based strategy, these titles have grown to be one of the most enjoyed genres on PCs.

Here are the best strategy game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Wasteland 3

Developer: InXile Entertainment (Xbox Game Studios)

Price: ₹649

Included: Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 by InXile is a strategy RPG set in the post-apocalyptic world. The series was developed by Brain Fargo, the original creator behind the Fallout games.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Anthology

Developer: Firaxis Games (2K)

Sale Price: ₹2,992

Included: Sid Meier's Civilization VI and all DLCs

Sid Meier's Civilization series takes players across history to create different civilizations. The turn-based strategy game is one of the best in its genre.

Majesty 2 Collection

Developer:1C: InoCo (Paradox Interactive)

Price: ₹431

Included: Majesty 2, Kingmaker, Battle of Ardenia, Monster Kingdom

The Majesty series brings an amazing twist to the strategy game formula. Instead of controlling the units directly, the player can only recruit the unit and put up different types of bounty.

The rest of the actions, attacking, running away, getting better equipment, interacting with the world, are all done by the units on their own.

Age of Empires Definitive Collection

Developer: World's Edge (Xbox Game Studio)

Price: ₹649

Included: Age of Empires Definitive Edition, Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition

Age of Empires kicked off the fantasy RTS genre. With the fourth installment on the horizon, there is no better time to try out the series

Total War: Three Kingdoms Collection

Developer: Creative Assembly (SEGA)

Price: ₹3,409

Included: Total War Three Kingdom, Yellow Turban Rebellion, Eight Prices, Mandate of Hanen, A World Betrayed, The Furious Wild, Fates Divided

The Total War Three Kingdom is the 12th mainline Total War game, taking place across ancient China. The Total War series is known for its real-time tactics and turn-based strategy experience.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer