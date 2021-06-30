Top 5 anime game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale has brought discounts to multiple games from different genres across the platform.

Steam has grown to be the biggest PC digital platform. From localized pricing to Steam Summer Sale, the platform has also made gaming on PC a relatively cheap experience.

From action-adventure to sci-fi to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Anime Games are the ones inspired by popular Japanese art culture; from hacks and slashes to RPGs, anime games can range across multiple genres.

Here are the best anime game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Code Vein Deluxe Edition

Developer: Bandai Namco (Bandai Namco)

Price: ₹1,124/-

Included: Code Vein, Season Pass, Hellfire Knight, Frozen Empress, Lord of Thunder

Code Vein by Bandai Namco is an amazing hack and slash inspired by quirky anime art styles, and received massive praise at the launch.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Developer: Level 5 (Bandai Namco)

Sale Price: ₹995/-

Included: Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch, is one of PlayStation 3's best RPG games. The art style of the game is inspired by the work from Studio Ghibli and legendary animator - Hayao Miyazaki.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Developer: CyberConnect2 (Bandai Namco)

Price: ₹1,733/-

Included: Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Blast HD, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, and all DLCs

Based on the population Manga series Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto, and it's anime adaptations Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the series packs all 4 Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games in one package.

Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn Complete Edition

Developer: Square Enix (Square Enix)

Price: ₹1,194/-

Included: Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn

Final Fantasy is considered the definitive JRPG series with Final Fantasy XV following a road trip involving the series' celebrated characters.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Developer: Square Enix (Square Enix)

Price: ₹2,249/-

Included: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is the HD remaster and official worldwide release of NieR Automata's prequel.

