Top 5 worst Campaign missions in Call of Duty history

Call of Duty is one of the biggest and most influential video game franchises in the entire world. There is no one who can argue with that fact. Call of Duty games, over the years, have won various awards, showcased amazing stories, and captivated fans with stellar multiplayer experiences.

However, not everything about Call of Duty has been sunshine and rainbows. There has been controversy with the campaigns at certain points. While some missions are spectacular, there are others that are just plain bad.

5 worst Call of Duty missions

#5 – No Russian – Modern Warfare 2

No Russian was a mission that saw players go undercover and take part in a terrorist attack. Players simply massacred civilians at an airport, with a warning beforehand and the option to skip it entirely. Overall, the story-driven aspect is great. It pushes the plot forward, but that's it. It was a repetitive, boring mission that raised no challenge. In terms of Call of Duty's best missions, this one isn't close.

#4 – Death From Above – Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare saw a huge change in the Call of Duty dynamic. It will forever be one of the most beloved COD games with one of the best campaigns in gaming history. Some parts though, were a tad bit unnecessary, like the Death From Above mission. Yes, it showed what players would be getting if they waited to jump into multiplayer with the AC-130 killstreak. This however, was another mission with zero challenge, and was a strange change of pace to the action of the rest of the campaign.

#3 – Loki - Ghost

It is no secret that Call of Duty: Ghosts is probably the weakest entry in the entire COD franchise. There is no doubt that the Loki mission was interesting. Players were shooting in outer space. The space station was being torn to shreds and it genuinely looked great. The mission part of it though, was severely lacking. It was an extremely tedious mission that tied together the remainder of the poorly received game.

#2 – Atlas – Advanced Warfare

Atlas was the second mission in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. The mission starts off with an entertaining task of saving the President after he was captured. Some solid action takes place and then, surprise, it was all a training simulation. From there, the mission devolves into a tutorial. It's a lazy tactic and truly soured the beginning of the game.

#1 – Birds of Prey - Ghost

Another Call of Duty: Ghosts mission is not a shock, as the game was really not good compared to other COD entries. The Birds of Prey mission may be the consensual worst COD mission ever among fans. The player starts in an Apache helicopter. The Apache strafes some platforms at the base where the mission takes place. Then on the ground, the good guys run through the bad guys and it's over. It is truly pointless.