Everything you need to know about The Club in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile's 11th season is officially underway as the mobile shooter celebrates its one year anniversary. Season 11 comes with brand new content, much like every COD Mobile season before it. There's a new weapon, a brand new game mode, and there will be more content as the season progresses.

🎉 Happy #CODMAnniversary Season 🎆

It's the end of the world!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Alcatraz

👾The Club

🤖 Reaper - Premium

🌌 Zero - Nebula

💥 Fennec

& more!



🆕 New season, new weapons, modes and characters available NOW in #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/PsTmlT2hdZ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 15, 2020

One of the new features from this COD Mobile season is The Club. Players will find some peace and solace here, rather than the normal intense COD action. This change of pace area allows players to interact with one another in a relaxing manner before jumping into a match.

The Club in COD Mobile

Entering The Club

(Image Credit: Activision)

It's really easy to find your way to The Club in COD Mobile. Load up the game and let the home screen appear. The COD Mobile icon sits on an entrance to a bunker. Tap on the icon and there you have it. Entrance to The Club.

NPCs

(Image Credit: Activision)

There are several COD characters in The Club that players can interact with. These NPCs can provide missions or just discuss some aspects of Call of Duty lore. Speak to DJ Reaper and you will be able to select one of four soundtracks to play for everybody in The Club. Other NPCs include Adler, Ghost, and T.E.D.D.

Minigames

The Club has three total minigames that players can jump right into. The minigames include Darts, Kaboom, and a Knife game. Darts is a simple, straightforward game of darts. Kaboom is an arcade style game where players have to move a set of containers and catch falling dynamite before it hits the ground. Lastly, the Knife game sets the player's hand on a table with an objective of stabbing the knife between the fingers without hitting the hand.

Anniversary Machine

(Image Credit: Activision)

The minigames found within The Club allow players to earn Anniversary Points, that can be spent in the Anniversary Machine. These Anniversary Points can also be obtained by simply playing a multiplayer COD Mobile match. Spend 10 points for one go or 100 for 10 spins. Every spin rewards more Anniversary points. Collect enough to earn rewards. These rewards include a Starstruck blueprint for the Chicom, the Going Gold skin for the Merc 5, an epic weapon charm, and a new calling card.

Other activities in The Club

🎉🎈 Black Site 97 aka The Club is not only a place for soldiers to shelter... but also a place to have fun!⁣

⁣

😎 Be sure to check out The Club in #CODMobile for the #CODMAnniversary and enjoy the music, games & more! pic.twitter.com/FvqiuQbhtr — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 17, 2020

COD Mobile players can truly use The Club to just enjoy the company of others. There is a bar area which lets players sit, enjoy some Juggernog, and even watch some in-game television. The Club is only open until November 10, 2020. Activision has stated that The Club in Season 11 of COD Mobile, holds a variety of secrets. Make sure to find them before The Club closes down.