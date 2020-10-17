How to dominate the Cranked Mode in COD Mobile 

COD Mobile is celebrating its one year anniversary. The mobile version of Call of Duty has gotten a massive update that includes a ton of new content. There are new maps, new weapons, new challenges, and even a new game mode.

The new multiplayer mode will seem familiar to players of the previous console COD editions. Cranked is a type of Team Deathmatch that sees COD players earn a “cranked” bonus after getting a kill. This grants the player faster movement, reload, and ADS. If the player can't get another kill in 30 seconds or less, though, they go boom.

How to dominate COD Mobile's Cranked Mode

Play comfortably

Don't go into Cranked thinking you need to adapt to some certain play style. Use whatever class you feel you will do best with depending on the map. The speed boosts will make up for any weaknesses that your COD Mobile loadout may have. If you are able to get a kill with your favorite class then you will certainly be able to dominate with the Cranked upgrade.

Stay on the move

The entire point of COD Mobile's Cranked mode is to rack up kills while “Cranked.” Camping does not benefit players in this mode whatsoever. 30 seconds is not a long period of time to get another kill and reset the timer. Therefore, keep moving. Hunt down the opposing team and add to your team's point total. Staying stagnant is a surefire way to go kaboom.

Keep your cool

As the timer ticks down towards zero, players will find themselves stressing to get a kill. Remain calm and don't let the pressure get to you. In fact, take advantage of other players who may feel that pressure. Cranked will always be a fast paced mode in COD Mobile. The speed and time constraints can be a lot to handle. Take a deep breath and play each life like it matters the most.