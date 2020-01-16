Top 5 Survival Games of all time

Survival games have always been an appealing genre. After all, survival is hardcoded in our DNA and it is what we humans do best. But now that our ancestors have done all the real surviving, we can sit back and use our wits to survive and win in the virtual world.

Survival games have many themes - be it surviving on an island, a boat, the zombie apocalypse and many others. There have been several survival games that have released over the years. Some of them are incredible, some of them decent and some of them just plain terrible.

In this list, we'll take a look at 5 of the best survival games of all time.

#5 Don't Starve Together

Initial Release Date: 21 April 2016

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Don't Starve Together has some of the cutest graphics and artwork, but don't let that deceive you. This game can be incredibly brutal and fun. The objective is simply to survive as many days as possible while facing waves of monsters, starvation and testing your sanity.

You can gather resources to build your base and defend. You have to make sure you have health, food and sanity throughout otherwise you will lose. Don't Starve Together is the online version but there is also a single-player version called Don't Starve.

#4 Rust

Initial Release Date: 11 December 2013

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Rust is the best human survival simulator out there. You are on an island with up to 200 other people and you start with just a rock and a torch. Your aim is simply to survive. You can do this by killing others or forming alliances to kill others.

Throughout the game, you will be able to find materials and resources to craft weapons such as bows, swords and even guns. Food is an extremely important part of the game as you can die of starvation pretty easily. But you can also eat other dead players if you wish!

#3 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Initial Release Date: 20 December 2017

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS

PUBG is a game that fathered the Battle Royale genre and started a huge wave of games that came out. The game is simple, you are dropped into an island with 99 other people and your objective is to be the last man standing. Along the way, you can gather armour, guns and vehicles which will assist you in your fight.

PUBG is not as popular as it's competitor Fortnite, but it has found a huge loyal player base all over the world. The game is free on mobile but the PC and console versions need to be bought. The mobile audience has a bigger preference for PUBG.

#2 Left 4 Dead 2

Initial Release Date: 17 November 2009

Available on: PC, Xbox 360

No zombie survival game has come close to the magic of Left 4 Dead 2 yet. Most games released after have taken inspiration from it and the gameplay, such as the idea of 4-player multiplayer combat and special zombies.

Even almost 11 years later, Left 4 Dead 2 has a lot of replayability and it can be a frustrating and rewarding co-op game. If you're familiar with the developers Valve, you'll know that they have a thing against the number "3". Most of their games never get a third edition but Left 4 Dead 2 is a strong candidate to receive a sequel.

#1 Minecraft

Initial Release Date: 18 November 2011

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, many other platforms

The best survival game of all time goes to Minecraft. Now Minecraft is not just a survival game, it is mostly known for its sandbox environment where you can build structures using your creativity. But there is also a survival mode in the game which is one of the best that video games have to offer.

In survival mode, players have to survive waves of monsters that try to attack them. They also have to gather resources such as wood, stone, metal and others to build a shelter. There are many difficulty modes available for survival mode.

With the exception of the easiest difficulty, players also have to replenish their hunger or their health does not automatically refill. Monsters can also respawn within blind spots of your shelter, so you always have to be on the lookout. The hardest difficulty has permanent death, which will reset the entire progress you have made so far.

After all, Minecraft is the best selling game of all time. There are numerous things you can do in its infinite world and it is not only the best survival game but one of the best video games ever made.