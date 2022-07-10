5 best female Call of Duty: Warzone streamers to follow in 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone is undoubtedly one of the biggest battle royales in the gaming industry right now. The game has acquired more than a hundred million players since its release. As the game has garnered popularity, the viewer count for the game on streaming platforms has also risen.

Although the gaming and streaming community are dominated by men, a recent report suggests that women hold 35% of the streamer base on the popular streaming platform Twitch. Even though the WZ community comprises mostly men, a significant number of female streamers stand out.

Here are the top 5 female streamers who play Warzone.

Top 5 female Warzone streamers in 2022

1) FaZe Kalei

FaZe Kalei is one of the most popular female streamers to play the game right now. She is also the only female content creator in the FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old content creator from Colorado streams on Twitch and is known for her aggressive gameplay. She is also one of the best Keyboard and Mouse players in Call of Duty. At present, she has around 566k followers on Twitch.

Growing up, she dreamt of being a member of a major esports team. However, with all the gaming clans being dominated by male gamers, she had a tough road ahead of her. As the FaZe clan was looking for a female creator, she and her community grabbed the opportunity and launched a campaign on social media.

Known for her aggressive gameplay, Kalei loves to use snipers in the game. Her quickscope shots have become a thing of legend in the community. If that was not enough, she even competes in most major tournaments with other content creators.

2) Natarsha

Natarsha is another female streamer who has risen to fame in the WZ community. The 21-year-old Australian streamer started her streaming career playing Counter-Strike. However, since her subsequent switch to Warzone, she has garnered 361k followers on Twitch.

Apart from Call of Duty, she also plays Apex Legends and Minecraft. Recently, after being blown away by her movement skills, FaZe clan member Swagg requested a collab with her. The community was left awestruck after witnessing Natarsha's gameplay; she was playing with a 200 ms ping and was still giving Swagg a fair fight.

Primarily using Mouse and Keyboard, Natarsha boasts one of the most precise movements in the game. Combined with her pinpoint accuracy, Natarsha is undoubtedly one of the best in the Warzone community.

3) iSmixie

iSmixie is a content creator and a competitive Call of Duty player who has been on the rise since last year. The creator from Canada joined Minnesota Røkkr in June 2021. She started playing Call of Duty in 2017 and competed in amateur tournaments after Call of Duty: World War II was released.

iSmixie plays with a controller on PC and has won multiple Warzone tournaments. With $26,691 in pro-earnings and 45.2k Twitch followers, she is indeed one of the rising stars of the FPS scene.

4) IMAngelika

The Polish-born streamer, Angelika, is one of the most viewed female CoD streamers on Twitch. Angelika has become a popular name in the community, and she has earned $36,398 from 17 tournaments.

Her biggest earning came from the World Series of Warzone, in which she was placed third. Armed with a controller, Angelika has garnered more than 100k followers on Twitch. Besides Warzone, Angelika plays Fall guys with her friends.

5) JessieCooks

JessieCooks is a female streamer who has been in the limelight recently. With over 60k followers on Twitch, she is a fitness freak and is active on most social media platforms.

In a recent Tweet, she stated that she loves grinding and is proud of it.

If there’s one thing I’m proud of, I really have been putting my all into streaming for awhile. I’ve been consistently grinding all my socials and the game for a hot while. Hard work will pay off

Considering that she plays with a controller and drops 30 kills regularly, it is not surprising that the community has acknowledged her skills and regards her as one of the best.

Many other female streamers are slowly rising up the ranks in the streaming community. However, these 5 streamers are among the most popular and talented content creators.

