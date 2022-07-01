The new 'Roze 3.0' skin brings back the infamous invisibility glitch in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone's new 'Night Terror' skin has brought back the infamous invisibility glitch in the Warzone once again. While fans were already worried that the new skin might become another "Roze," a new glitch was added to it.

When the skin was first introduced, fans immediately thought that it would be a nuisance with all the extra dark texture. Like the Roze, the new 'Night Terror' skin might become hard to spot in dark areas. However, the recent glitch has made it more overpowered than fans expected it to be.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack is now available in #Warzone and #Vanguard with this skin included. The Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack is now available in #Warzone and #Vanguard with this skin included. https://t.co/J8f4fvwYXF

The skin went live with Warzone's last update on June 30. The skin comes with the Violent Stealth Pack and costs around $20.

Players started calling out Warzone immediately after they noticed the glitch, saying the game has become more pay-to-win than ever before. Here are all the details about the new glitch and how it is bothering the community for the time being.

Call of Duty Warzone's invisibility glitch is back again

A YouTuber named Mr Fishy McFish experienced the glitch in the game. In the video, his teammate was using the 'Night Terror' skin. At a distance of around 50-60 meters, the skin went invisible by itself and he was unable to see the character wearing the skin.

However, the situation is not as bad as the Awoken Francis skin back in Season 1, as it used to be completely invisible past 30-40 meters. This time, the invisibility goes back and forth. However, with all the concerns the community already has with the skin, the new glitch is not making the Warzone experience better.

After the clip went viral, fans started calling out Activision again. According to Twitter @stephenbrader:

Stephen Brader @stephenbrader @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware How do they still let skins release with this same bug its happened so many times and its not like the skin had a deadline of season 4 to release it they have had some extra time to test and fix the bug and they still released it like this @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware How do they still let skins release with this same bug its happened so many times and its not like the skin had a deadline of season 4 to release it they have had some extra time to test and fix the bug and they still released it like this

Another user named @ElvisCOD posted a video on his account, where an opposing player ran in front of another who was using Roze skin. Due to the glitch, the first player didn't see the one wearing the target skin, and thus got shot in the back quite harshly.

Some fans are calling out Activision by saying that they deliberately released this skin to make the game pay-to-win. Players will eventually get frustrated and buy the skin to get an unfair in-game advantage. Here is what he had to say regarding the issue.

mugsy @Amugsy_ @stephenbrader @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware Because it’s done on purpose lol, people will be quick to buy an invisible skin to cheese and it makes them money in an instant. @stephenbrader @ModernWarzone @RavenSoftware Because it’s done on purpose lol, people will be quick to buy an invisible skin to cheese and it makes them money in an instant.

While the new map Fortune's Keep has received quite the appreciation from the community, some of the game-breaking glitches are back. Players are exploiting them to gain an unfair advantage over others.

Those hiding behind the walls or under the surface are back with Fortune's Keep in Season 4. It is not surprising that fans are disappointed and frustrated that with all the glitches that haven't been fixed yet, a new glitch has arrived with a paid skin.

Fans will now have to wait and see when Raven will address all the issues and fix the game-breaking glitches with the new patch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far