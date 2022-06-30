5 best assault rifles for Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is live right now. With a brand new map and new POIs in Caldera, the ultimate battle royale experience in Call of Duty is now better than ever.

With the introduction of the new map, Fortune's Keep, a brand new experience of Warzone's Resurgence has come into play. While the fan-favorite Rebirth Island has been gone for a short period of time and the new map is replacing it for the time being, the community is in love with the change.

Warzone has a plethora of weapons in its arsenal. With the latest season bringing more weapons into the inventory, choosing the best out of them might be a hassle. With the game's constant shift to meta, fans love to run around with the best possible gun in their hands.

Top 5 assault rifles to use in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Assault rifles are the best choice of weapons to use in Warzone in terms of versatility. For fans who are looking for the best guns to use on Fortune's Keep, here is a list of the top five weapons in Season 4.

1) NZ-41

Call of Duty Warzone is known for its undisputed meta of assault rifles. There comes a gun each season, which becomes the best in the business. While the NZ-41 from Vanguard had already become the meta at the end of Season 3, Raven buffed it even more, making it the strongest assault rifle in Warzone right now.

With proper attachments, the gun is probably the easiest one to use. Massive DPS, range, and low recoil can shred enemies at any distance. Furthermore, players can use the gun as a burst-mode assault rifle, which is a great option to have in Fortune's Keep.

The NZ-41 has an insane pick rate of 29.3%. With almost everyone using the gun, Raven might nerf it soon. Before that happens, players need to check out this meta build for the gun.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: LOR Mk1 Burst

LOR Mk1 Burst Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mag

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mag Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) STG44

While the meta from Vanguard has received some massive nerf this season, the STG 44 is still viable and is probably one of the best guns to use in Fortune's Keep right now.

Like Rebirth, Fortune's Keep also has a small layout that keeps players engaged in close-quarter gunfights. With an easy learning curve and controllable recoil, the STG 44 is one of the easiest-to-use guns in Warzone right now.

While the Cooper Carbine is probably another meta in Warzone right now, fans would still love to use the previous Vanguard meta. The gun has a pick rate of 3.3% and a KD ratio of 2.4.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 760mm 058

VDD 760mm 058 Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) Cooper Carbine

Added to Warzone Pacific Season One, the Cooper Carbine is one of the best choices to use on the new Resurgence map in Warzone right now.

With a high rate of fire, this gun is almost equivalent to an SMG, and it can be also used as a long-range assault rifle with proper attachments. Fortune's Keep's versatile layout makes the Cooper Carbine more viable to use. The gun is also massively maneuverable compared to other Vanguard assault rifles.

Subsequently, with Raven adding more movement speed to Vanguard weapons, the Cooper Carbine is a beast in Fortune's Keep right now. The gun has a pick rate of 1 % in the map and a KD ratio of 2.5.

To get the most out of the gun, here are the following attachments to use.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

4) Bar

The heavy-hitting assault rifle from Vanguard was never really off the meta list. The gun has received lots of buffs and nerfs over time. However, it is still one of the most effective assault rifles to use in Fortune's Keep in Season 4.

The best Bar loadout deals a huge amount of damage to players. For maximum efficiency, players need to hit their shots correctly. The gun's recoil pattern is quite difficult to learn when compared to other guns. However, with practice, it can be the best asset to use in the new map.

The Bar has a 0.7% of pick rate and a KD ratio of 2.4 in the game's new Resurgence map. The meta loadout for the Bar is as follows

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC 30″ XL

CGC 30″ XL Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Hardscope

Hardscope Kit: On_hand

5) XM4

This 1980's version of M4A1 is probably the only non-Vanguard gun that makes it to the list. While Raven is buffing up all the Vanguard guns, it is quite difficult to use guns from Cold War or Modern Warfare. However, the assault rifle from the former is still as viable as the top meta guns in Warzone at the moment.

Players can simultaneously use the XM4 as an assault rifle or an SMG. However, the assault rifle loadout is to be recommended. The gun has an easy-to-control recoil and like other Cold War weapons, the movement speed makes up for other disadvantages. With decent DPS and range, the XM4 is one of the best options to have in Fortune's Keep.

The XM4 also has a pick rate of 0.7% and it has a KD ratio of 2.3 in Fortune's Keep in season 4.

This is the best possible XM 4 loadout to use right now.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

18.6” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 45 Rnd

While the meta in Call of Duty Warzone keeps evolving, these are the five best assault rifles that players should go for right now.

Disclaimer: All the stats are taken from wzstats.gg

