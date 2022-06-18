Ricochet trolls cheaters by disarming weapons in Call of Duty Warzone

Both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 are on the horizon right now. While fans are excited to experience all the new content, including a new map and a massive change to the Caldera map on June 22, 2022, Raven Software has also announced a brand new feature for Warzone's anti-cheat software.

With Ricochet Anti-Cheat already being live for some time now, a fair number of cheaters within the game have vanished. However, the situation has not changed completely. Cheaters are still in the game, spoiling the experience for normal players. Every single season, Ricochet has been adding new mitigation techniques to keep cheaters away from the game for good.

Interestingly, the newest anti-cheat feature, which is set to arrive with season 4, will take weapons away from cheaters' hands and leave them completely unarmed on the battlefield. Here are all the details regarding the new mitigation technique and how it works.

The new anti-cheat feature 'Disarm' is here on Warzone

As for the mitigation techniques, developers have stated that they are tirelessly developing new ideas to roll out in-game. It all started with a comment of “Wouldn’t it be funny if...”

Ricochet is trying to create new and fun techniques to counter the cheater problem in Warzone. This latest mitigation technique is called 'Disarm'. When the system detects a cheater in the lobby, it will immediately remove any weapons from their hands, including their ability to fist fight.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL RICOCHET has a new feature that will automatically disarm a player if they are suspected of cheating. #Warzone RICOCHET has a new feature that will automatically disarm a player if they are suspected of cheating. #Warzone https://t.co/93pMcLMKHA

The new technique has already been set in motion and a few players are already beginning to encounter the new anti-cheat feature.

In their latest Ricochet progress report, they have stated that:

"The aim for mitigations is to keep cheaters in game to analyze their data while reducing their ability to impact a legitimate player’s experience. The data above shows that as mitigations are active, we see a reduction in cheater reports – either because players are swept up in ban waves or their bad behavior isn’t getting in the way of your legitimate fun (because we’re interrupting their nefarious ways)".

Previously, developers have come up with innovative ideas to drastically affect the gameplay of cheaters. 'Damage Shield' has been a fan-favorite ever since it was introduced, as it enhanced player protections and made legit players almost invincible in front of cheaters. Another well-known mitigation technique, 'cloaking', was introduced last season. Cloaking is a 'ghost' mode for normal players to hide from cheaters. If the system detects a cheater, it would immediately make the player who got hit by them invisible.

Furthermore, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat, including its PC Kernel-level driver, will be active from day one for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While Warzone will still be available, it can be expected that the forthcoming iteration will come with better anti-cheat features against cheaters in-game.

