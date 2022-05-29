Watch: FaZe Kalei's cat appears to know exactly when she's about to end her stream

FaZe Kalei has had a bit of a running joke on her stream lately. When she says goodbye to the chat, signaling that she's about to end her stream, her cat comes rushing to her for attention.

The streamer has noticed the trend and was intentionally waiting for her cat to rush to her before ending the stream.

"She's here. She's right next to me. Bye, chat!"

FaZe Kalei's cat knows when she's about to end her stream

The FaZe clan streamer had noticed that her pet cat seemed to be aware of when she was about to end her stream. As a joke, she decided to try and prompt the cat into running up to her for pets. As she was finishing up her time playing Call of Duty: Warzone, she loudly said goodbye to her viewers.

"Alright, guys! Bye!"

Right on cue, her cat came rushing to her side underneath the chair. The cat jumped up next to her chair to receive pets. Kalei noted that this time the cat took a little longer than normal.

"It took her a second, chat. There she is."

While cats don't recognize human speech, they do learn by association. Cats can associate certain sounds or intonations with certain actions. In this case, Kalei's cat recognizes her saying goodbye to the chat and knows that her owner is about to end the stream, freeing up time to give her attention.

This has been going on at the end of her streams for the past few streams. Her chat began noticing the cat's behavior, as did the FaZe clan member.

It's also worth noting that cats will react to loud sounds in general. If Kalei yelled anything at all as she yelled goodbye to her chat, it would not be surprising for the cat to react and approach her.

Either way, it's interesting to see Faze Kalei's cat respond to her ending her stream. And this has also endeared the cat to fans and viewers of the clip.

Fans react to FaZe Kalei's cat reacting to her ending her stream

Viewers loved seeing Kalei's cat wholesomely approach her as soon as she understood that the stream was about to end.

Some fans told stories about their cats or mentioned a desire to get one.

Others asked if the cat could truly tell that Kalei was ending the stream, saying she was likely just reacting to the yelling.

Though that may be the case, it's still fun to watch Kalei's cat run up to her at the end of the stream.

