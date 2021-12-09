Twitch streamer Kalei's attempt to fly the new Call of Duty: Warzone plane ends in disaster

FaZe Kalei is the only female content creator in FaZe clan. She is an ardent player of Call of Duty Warzone and has been regularly streaming the same. During a recent livestream, the streamer was playing Warzone with her fellow streamers, when she tried flying a plane for the first time.

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay imagine if call of duty added back regular prestige instead of seasonal and added back map voting. easily top 5 cod imagine if call of duty added back regular prestige instead of seasonal and added back map voting. easily top 5 cod

Judging by the way she flew the plane, it was evident that it was her first time, and fans were left in splits.

FaZe Kalei flies a plane for the first time in Call of Duty Warzone

Kalie Renay has been grinding Warzone for quite some time now, and has been enjoying it so far.

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay warzone pacific actually looks fucking sick. i’m so excited; everything has been so stale recently and i can’t wait to grind and enjoy a game again 🥲🥲🥲 warzone pacific actually looks fucking sick. i’m so excited; everything has been so stale recently and i can’t wait to grind and enjoy a game again 🥲🥲🥲

However, Kalei recently tried flying a plane in the game for the first time, and hilarity ensued. The streamer was playing with two other streamers who were positioned on the wings of the plane.

However, she struggled with taking the plane off. Amidst her laughter, she kept asking her fellow streamers how the plane would take off.

"How do you take off?!"

She kept firing the guns on the plane but could not get the plane to take off correctly. After a lot of struggle, she managed to succeed, but she still couldn't keep the plane straight.

This resulted in one of her co-streamers sliding off the side of the plane. Soon after, Kalei decided that it was only fair if she also threw the other player off the plane, but he was ready with a parachute.

While the clip was rather funny for fans to watch, it seems like Kalei really needs to work on her airplane skills in Call of Duty Warzone.

Kalei was recently banned on Twitch for a while

The FaZe streamer was recently banned from the Amazon-owned platform for alleged "suggestive content." This surprised many, including the streamer herself, who was furious with the platform. She vented about the same on her Twitter account, saying that the admins were being really unfair towards her.

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay ARE YOU GUYS SMOKING CRACK??????????? ALL I WEAR IS OVERSIZED HOODIES AND SHIRTS. THE ONLY TIME I DONT IS BECAUSE I GOT A TATTOO ON MY COLLARBONE AND THATS SOMEHOW SEXUAL????? ARE YOU GUYS HIGH?????? @twitch ARE YOU GUYS SMOKING CRACK??????????? ALL I WEAR IS OVERSIZED HOODIES AND SHIRTS. THE ONLY TIME I DONT IS BECAUSE I GOT A TATTOO ON MY COLLARBONE AND THATS SOMEHOW SEXUAL????? ARE YOU GUYS HIGH?????? @twitch https://t.co/k5PpUC3HvN

However, the streamer was unbanned after three days, and continues to stream on Twitch now.

