Apex Legends Mobile Distortion update: Release date, new Legend, and more

After the Cold Snap 1.5 update, Apex Legends Mobile is gearing up to release another major update, Distortion. From a new Legend to two new maps, there is a lot that battle royale enthusiasts can look forward to.

Apex Legends Mobile’s second season will commence in a few days, and mobile gamers are curious to find out what the update has in store. The current ranked season ended on July 7, and their ranks will undergo a soft reset with the arrival of the new patch.

Major introductions via Apex Legends Mobile’s Distortion update

Apex Legends Mobile @PlayApexMobile Ready to bring the noise? Rhapsody takes the stage in Apex Legends Mobile: Distortion, launching July 12! Ready to bring the noise? Rhapsody takes the stage in Apex Legends Mobile: Distortion, launching July 12! https://t.co/ybl64ipwDh

The Distortion update will roll out on July 12. The exact time of its arrival has not been confirmed so far.

One of the major attractions of the patch is the new Legend being introduced to the battle royale title. The new character’s name is Rhapsody, and she is a mobile0exclusive Legend.

The introduction of a brand new character is only meant for mobile gamers, and it shows that the developers are drawing a clear line of distinction between Apex Legends and Apex Legends Mobile.

Rhapsody is a brand new Legend that can be acquired from July 12 (Image via EA)

After Loba, Rhapsody is the second female character to be introduced to the game via an update. Here are the abilities that the new Legend will possess:

Passive Ability: Gifted Ear

Players have the power to visualize sound from further away.

Tactical Ability: Hype Anthem

Players can use this ability to speed up their enemies and automatically recharge shields. The effect is canceled if users take damage.

Ultimate Ability: Rowdy’s Rave

Incoming sights and scans can be blocked by the Legend using a wall of flashing lights.

King’s Canyon and Pythas Block 0 in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via EA)

Another noticeable introduction is the King’s Canyon map in the ranked Battle Royale mode. The map is already a hit in Apex Legends, and now, mobile gamers get the chance to enjoy another BR map aside from World’s Edge.

Along with King’s Canyon, another Multiplayer map has been introduced. It is a Team Deathmatch arena called Pythas Block 0 and is inspired by the world of the new character.

Aside from the above, two new game modes — Gun Game and Hack — will be introduced via the update. A new Distortion Seasonal Shop will also be unveiled with Rhapsody-themed items.

