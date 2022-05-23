How to choose best Apex Legends Mobile sensitivity settings

Apex Legends Mobile has globally launched, and players are grinding hard to reach the top tiers of the battle royale. Once the ranked mode becomes available at Level 8, they start at Iron V. The maximum rank users can get in this game is Predator.

To play ranked matches, users need to have the skills and ensure that they are technically sound. To tick the second aspect, one of the criteria that mobile gamers need to check is their sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings tips for Apex Legends Mobile players

Here are the two main aspects that gamers must keep in mind before changing their sensitivity settings:

1) Individuality

Users must first know that the sensitivity settings depend on the individual playstyles. Hence, blindly copying someone else's settings will not reap significant benefits. The default sensitivity is good enough for beginners, but they may change it depending on their goal as they climb the ranks.

After changing the sensitivity settings, mobile gamers must head to the Firing Range or play unranked matches to observe the difference in their performance and get used to it. They must remember to customize it as per their preferences.

2) Type of device

Apex Legends Mobile is not compatible with low-end devices. To run smoothly, it requires a medium to high-end device. The minimum device requirements of the battle royale game are:

Android

Version: Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher

Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 2.3 GB

iOS

Version: iPhone 6S or later

iPhone 6S or later RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 3 GB

Hence, before changing the sensitivity, users must ensure the type of device they are using and adjust it accordingly. For example, the Aiming and Shooting aspects of FPP and TPP without ADS must gradually decline from low-end devices to high-end devices.

How to change sensitivity settings in Apex Legends Mobile?

Sensitivity settings in the game should be changed as per playstyle (Image via Apex Legends Mobile)

Players need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Settings option in the screen's bottom-left corner.

Step 2: Then, gamers need to go to the Sensitivity option.

Step 3: Finally, they must make the changes as per their choice.

Edited by Ravi Iyer