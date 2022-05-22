Apex Legends Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile: System requirements, graphics, gameplay, and more compared

Apex Legends Mobile has already become one of the most downloaded mobile games on the Google Play Store just one week after its global launch. The game is available on both major mobile OS platforms and can be downloaded for free.

PUBG Mobile is another game from the battle royale genre that was released in 2018. Similar to Apex Legends Mobile, it too has a PC/console version called PUBG. Since its launch, the game's ubiquitous influence on the genre has been felt worldwide. Here's a quick side-by-side comparison of the two mobile offerings.

Device requirements of Apex Legends Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile

The minimum device requirements for both battle royale games are given below:

Apex Legends Mobile

Android

Version: Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher

Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 2.3 GB

iOS

Version: iPhone 6S or later

iPhone 6S or later RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 3 GB

PUBG Mobile

Android

AOS Version: Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB RAM for a smoother experience)

2 GB (Recommended 3 GB RAM for a smoother experience) File Size: 2 GB

iOS/iPadOS

Minimum iOS: iOS 9 or above

iOS 9 or above Minimum iPadOS: iPadOS 9.0 or later

iPadOS 9.0 or later Storage: 750 MB (approximately)

Feature comparisons

Type of gameplay

Despite being in the same genre, the two battle royale games are vastly different from each other. While the Krafton classic has more realistic and grounded gameplay that is rooted in gunplay, Apex Legends Mobile's character abilities add a different element to the mix.

Characters

The Respawn Entertainment title currently has ten characters with unique abilities that players can use. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile does not have characters with special skills, and players are only able to use the default ones whose looks they can customize.

Battle royale maps

PUBG Mobile has six battle royale maps – Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Miramar, Karakin, and Livik. In contrast, the EA title has only one map as of now – World’s Edge. Krafton’s flagship title also has solo, duo, and squad modes (four players each), whereas the other battle royale game only supports squads of three.

Number of players

The number of players in PUBG Mobile depends on the size of the map, but in the case of the other title, the number is fixed. A squad of three mobile gamers will have to take down nineteen other squads in a single match consisting of a total of sixty players.

Note: Indian mobile gamers should not play PUBG Mobile as it is banned in the country. Instead, they can play the Indian version of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

