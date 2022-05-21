Free Fire MAX vs Apex Legends Mobile: Requirements and major features compared

Free Fire MAX and Apex Legends Mobile belong to the battle royale genre of mobile gaming.

It has been quite a while since the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire was released. However, it has not even been a week since the Respawn Entertainment game made its way to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Now that the awaited Apex Legends Mobile has launched globally, many players are curious to know its device requirements and similarities with existing titles like Free Fire and its enhanced version.

While both games belong to the same genre, there are quite a few differences between them.

Device requirements for Free Fire MAX vs Apex Legends Mobile

The minimum device requirements for Free Fire MAX and Apex Legends Mobile are given below:

Free Fire MAX

Android

Processor: 1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor

1.3 GHz Dual Core Processor Operating System: Android 4.4

Android 4.4 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 1.5 GB

iOS

Operating System: iOS 11.0 or iPadOS 11.0

iOS 11.0 or iPadOS 11.0 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 2 GB (approx)

Apex Legends Mobile

Android

Version: Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher

Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 2.3 GB

iOS

Version: iPhone 6S or later

iPhone 6S or later RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 3 GB

Other features

The two titles are compared based on the three points of comparison:

Battle Royale map

As of now, there is only one Battle Royale map in Apex Legends Mobile called the World’s Edge. It is expected that more maps will be released eventually.

In the case of the Garena classic, there are four major maps in the Battle Royale mode - Bermuda (+Remastered version), Kalahari, Purgatory, and Alpine.

Characters

Both battle royale games have special characters that have their special skills. While the characters are divided into two - active and passive in Free Fire MAX, in the case of Apex Legends Mobile, there is no such distinction.

Moreover, the ability of the MAX characters is restricted to one type, whereas the Legends have three categories in which their skills are divided into - passive, tactical, and ultimate.

Gameplay and number of players

The gameplay of both the titles is quite different, as Apex Legends Mobile is all about squad gameplay, where a team of three Legends takes down 19 other teams.

In the case of the other battle royale game, the modes can be played solo, duo, or in squads of four. There can be fifty players in one match (unlike 60 players in the EA title).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar