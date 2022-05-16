Apex Legends Mobile device requirements, expected APK file size, and more revealed

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated games in battle royale mobile gaming. The mobile version’s gameplay and mechanics are expected to be the same as its PC/console version, with fewer characters and maps.
Even though Season 13 commenced on Apex Legends a few days back, the mobile version of the title will start from Season 1. Now that there is only a day left for the launch, players are curious to learn about it before it finally arrives.
Apex Legends Mobile: Device requirements and more
Indian mobile gamers were crushed when the game was not launched in the country during its selective regional release. However, the beta version did launch back in April 2021 and lasted for two days.
After more than a year, Indian players will finally be able to enjoy the Respawn Entertainment title tomorrow, May 17, 2022. The device requirements will be revealed once the game is officially released worldwide tomorrow.
However, based on beta tests and regional releases, the following requirements can be speculated:
Android
- Version: Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher
- RAM: 3 GB
- Storage: 1.34 GB
iOS
- Version: iPhone 6S or later
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 3 GB
As of now, mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get themselves pre-registered.
As per the developers of the battle royale game, the following pre-registration rewards will be given away based on the given milestones:
- Pre-Registered Badge – 500,000 registrations
- Fateful Games – Banner Frame – 1,000,000 registrations
- On Target – Banner Pose – 2,500,000 registrations
- Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin – 5,000,000 registrations
- Molten Earth – Epic Skin – 10,000,000 registrations
- Legendary Holospray – 15,000,000 registrations
- Sunfire Initiate – Epic Skin – 25,000,000 registrations
To register on iOS devices, mobile gamers will have to go to the official site and click on the 'Pre-Register & Updates for iOS' option.
They will then have to enter the following and tap the Re-Register button:
- Region
- Date of Birth
- Email Address
The pre-registration process on Android devices is simpler. Players will have to search for the game on the Google Play Store and tap on the Pre-Register option.