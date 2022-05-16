Apex Legends Mobile device requirements, expected APK file size, and more revealed

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated games in battle royale mobile gaming. The mobile version’s gameplay and mechanics are expected to be the same as its PC/console version, with fewer characters and maps.

Even though Season 13 commenced on Apex Legends a few days back, the mobile version of the title will start from Season 1. Now that there is only a day left for the launch, players are curious to learn about it before it finally arrives.

Apex Legends Mobile: Device requirements and more

Indian mobile gamers were crushed when the game was not launched in the country during its selective regional release. However, the beta version did launch back in April 2021 and lasted for two days.

After more than a year, Indian players will finally be able to enjoy the Respawn Entertainment title tomorrow, May 17, 2022. The device requirements will be revealed once the game is officially released worldwide tomorrow.

The file size of Apex Legends Mobile Early Access was 1.34 GB (Image via Google Play Store)

However, based on beta tests and regional releases, the following requirements can be speculated:

Android

Version: Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher

Android 8.1 with Open GL 3.0 or higher RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Storage: 1.34 GB

iOS

Version: iPhone 6S or later

iPhone 6S or later RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: 3 GB

Some of the milestone pre-registration rewards that players can claim (Image via EA)

As of now, mobile gamers can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get themselves pre-registered.

As per the developers of the battle royale game, the following pre-registration rewards will be given away based on the given milestones:

Pre-Registered Badge – 500,000 registrations

Fateful Games – Banner Frame – 1,000,000 registrations

On Target – Banner Pose – 2,500,000 registrations

Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin – 5,000,000 registrations

Molten Earth – Epic Skin – 10,000,000 registrations

Legendary Holospray – 15,000,000 registrations

Sunfire Initiate – Epic Skin – 25,000,000 registrations

To register on iOS devices, mobile gamers will have to go to the official site and click on the 'Pre-Register & Updates for iOS' option.

They will then have to enter the following and tap the Re-Register button:

Region

Date of Birth

Email Address

The pre-registration process on Android devices is simpler. Players will have to search for the game on the Google Play Store and tap on the Pre-Register option.

