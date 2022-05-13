All you need to know about Apex Legends Mobile before it launches worldwide next week

Indian mobile gamers were left disappointed when the regional version of Apex Legends Mobile did not release in the country in March 2022. Players were last able to enjoy the battle royale game back in March 2021, when the beta version of the game was released for a limited period of time.
The battle royale mobile gaming community in India can finally rejoice as they will have another title to enjoy. Now that the official date of the release of the Respawn Entertainment title has been announced, Indian mobile gamers will be able to enjoy it on their devices within the week.
Apex Legends Mobile: How to pre-register and more
The official date of release of Apex Legends Mobile is 17 May 2022. Before players head over to the Google Play Store/Apple App Store to download the game, they can pre-register now to avail exciting rewards.
iOS device owners will have to head over to the official EA site and tap on the 'Pre-Register & Updates for iOS' button. After this, they will have to enter their date of birth and email address, along with their region, to pre-register for the battle royale game.
For Android devices, players will have to head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game. Once the page opens, they will have to tap on the 'Pre-Register' button.
The rewards are based on the number of pre-registrations that Apex Legends Mobile will eventually have. The milestones and prizes are given below:
- Pre-Registered Badge – 500,000 registrations
- Fateful Games – Banner Frame – 1,000,000 registrations
- On Target – Banner Pose – 2,500,000 registrations
- Teeth Cutter – Epic R99 Skin – 5,000,000 registrations
- Molten Earth – Epic Skin – 10,000,000 registrations
- Legendary Holospray – 15,000,000 registrations
- Sunfire Initiate – Epic Skin – 25,000,000 registrations
The matches in Apex Legends Mobile will include 20 teams of three players, each fighting it out on the map of World’s Edge. Even though Season 13 just kicked off in Apex Legends, the mobile version will commence from Season 1.
There will be a total of nine playable characters, including the following:
- Bangalore
- Bloodhound
- Caustic
- Gibraltar
- Lifeline
- Mirage
- Octane
- Wattson
- Wraith
Bloodhound is available for free, and the remaining Legends can be unlocked as players rise up the ranks.