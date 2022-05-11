Apex Legends Mobile: Global release date, how to pre-register, and more

The global launch of Apex Legends Mobile is getting closer, and the official release date for the game has just been announced. Apex Legends Mobile will be released later this month, and players will be able to download the game from the relevant app stores.

Apex Legends Mobile is all set to become the next big mobile Battle Royale title, following the likes of PUBG and COD Mobile.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play title on PC and consoles, and it has captivated its community for years with its unique take on Battle Royale with multiple legends. Needless to say, the mobile version of the same game will look to capitalize on its counterpart's success.

All the fan-favorite legends are now, finally, set to be introduced on mobile devices. And ever since the soft launch earlier this year, content creators and the community have been super excited about the release of the game.

Players can now pre-register and wait for the official launch to download and enjoy the rewards.

Global release date and how to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile

The official Twitter account for Apex Mobile has announced that the global release will take place on May 17.

Apex Legends Mobile @PlayApexMobile



Help the community unlock the pre-registration rewards:



Android - pre-register now!

So close. Just out of reach. Apex Legends Mobile is launching May 17!

The first global trailer for the game has also been launched. Players can take a good look at all the legends who are expected to be available at launch. However, no gameplay is shown in the trailer.

Luckily, many content creators covered the soft-launch gameplay in multiple countries, and curious players can have a look at these videos online.

Players can also pre-register before the global launch. By pre-registering, they will also sign themselves up for a few rewards. The rewards have not been divulged, but players can expect to receive them on launch day.

To pre-register for Andriod, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Google app store and search for Apex Legends Mobile

Click on Pre-register to get a pop up signifying the end of the process

Players will now receive all the updates and notifications associated with the global launch.

To pre-register for iOS, follow the steps below:

Access the Apex Legends Mobile page on the official EA website and click on Pre-Register & Updates for iOS

Enter the email ID that is linked with your Apple ID and also your birthdate

Enter your region

Click submit to complete the process

iOS users will now receive all the updates and notifications related to the global launch.

Players will also receive a confirmation email from Electronic Arts after they have successfully completed the pre-registration process.

Mobile users should prepare to drop into the world of Apex Mobile when the game launches on 17 May 2022.

