When is Apex Legends Mobile releasing globally?

Respawn Entertainment recently announced that their hit battle royale, Apex Legends, will soon be coming to mobile platforms. This announcement comes at the same time as the announcement for the upcoming Season 13, Saviors, which has been confirmed to be coming to the game on May 10, 2022.

Similar to many other battle royales like Fortnite and PUBG, Respawn's decision to port Apex Legends to mobile devices has received a positive response from players and fans. Many casual and hardcore mobile gamers are excited to try one of the most popular modern video games.

While a battle royale title is nothing new in the genre, Apex Legends has several factors that set it apart from its competitors. The world-building and story-telling was something unheard of in this genre until Apex hit the market. The game also features a comprehensive catalog of different characters, each with its own set of abilities.

Apex Legends Mobile: What we know so far

A screenshot of gameplay from Apex Legends Mobile (Image via EA)

At the moment, the game is not available to everyone. However, pre-registration is open for iOS and Android. Respawn Entertainment has also introduced a reward system to encourage players to pre-register for the game. These rewards will be available to all players upon launch, and some of them are very high-value.

Currently, 13.5 million players have pre-registered for Apex Mobile. This number still is 1.5 million away from the game's first pre-register in-game reward, an Apex Mobile Holospray. The rewards range from badges to free guns and champion skins for the R99, Bloodhound, and Pathfinder.

Developers have stated that they built this version of the game from the ground up. This allowed them to customize the game's mechanics to be better optimized for mobile devices. However, this game build will include only 10 playable characters and two different maps.

Although many players are waiting for a potential release date, Respawn is yet to announce a specific date for the game's global release. However, they have announced that it will be released in this month. Therefore, it would not be too out of pocket to assume that the game will be released alongside, if not a few days after, the release of Season 13.

Looking at the gameplay footage that Respawn Entertainment has released for Apex Legends Mobile, the game appears to be well-developed and in an excellent state. While it is unconfirmed, it seems that the game is almost complete but needs some more time for optimization and final bug fixes.

The game's hardware requirements for the mobile devices have also been released. For iOS devices, players will need an iPhone 6S or later and iOS version 11.0 or newer, an A9 CPU or better, 4 GB of free space, and 2 GB of RAM. For Android devices, players will be required to have Android 6.0 or newer and Open GL 3.1 or higher. RAM and storage requirements are the same as iPhones.

