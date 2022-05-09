5 best Android games like Free Fire in May 2022

Free Fire is one of the most popular Android mobile games in the world. Belonging to the battle royale genre, Garena's flagship title has an immense number of players, content creators, and streamers around the globe.

Unfortunately, since the battle royale title is banned in India, gamers cannot enjoy it anymore. Instead, the ones with good Android devices have taken to the enhanced version of the game, FF MAX. Players with moderate Android devices can take a look at the following list of games that may be considered a suitable alternative.

Top 5 Android games similar to Free Fire

1) MaskGun: FPS Shooting Gun Games

Similar to Free Fire, the game has various characters with special abilities that players can use. The FPS (First Person Shooter) PvP (Player vs Player) game also has an exciting 1v1 mode that will remind players of the Factory Challenge.

MaskGun features a wide range of weapons that players can use. There are over forty different weapon customizations that they can avail to improve the performance of their gun.

2) Blood Rival - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Even if Blood Rivals is more realistic than Free Fire, players will still enjoy the title because of its gameplay. The game can be played both online and offline.

From machine guns to sniper rifles, players will have enough weapons to eradicate their enemies. Team Deathmatch can have up to a maximum of twelve players in teams of six, facing each other in an intense match that lasts for around five minutes.

3) Fire Force: Shooting Survival

Players can use special abilities to defeat their enemies in Fire Force, similar to what they did in Free Fire. The game offers quite a few combat modes that players can take part in.

The game provides players the option to play even when they do not have an internet connection. Gamers can also use vehicles like hoverboards, cars, transporters, and more to travel around the map.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The Indian-made battle royale game can easily be an alternative to the Garena classic due to its low device requirements. The game can be played in both first-person as well as third-person mode.

The game has a unique feature that gives players a shot at surviving thrice before they are permanently eliminated by their enemies. ScarFall also allows players to take part in exciting challenges and rewards them if they complete them successfully.

5) FOG – MOBA Battle Royale Game

FOG is a combination of MOBA (Massively Online Battle Arena), battle royale, and role-playing games. Much like Free Fire, the matches in this game last for a short period.

Gamers can only use medieval weapons to defeat their enemies in the game, and there can be a maximum of 30 players in one match. The title has a rating of 4.2 stars and over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu