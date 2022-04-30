Free Fire Invite & Win event: How to get free gloo wall skin, emote, AWM skin, and more

Free Fire always comes up with new events that offer exciting rewards to its players. One such recurring event is Invite & Win, where players get the opportunity to invite their friends and win in-game items.

Since all of these in-game accessories have to be purchased using diamonds, the opportunity to get them for free appeals to mobile gamers. Moreover, both inviter and invitee can claim rewards via the event.

Free Fire: Details of Invite & Win event

The new Invite & Win event in Free Fire commenced on 29 March. Users have nearly a month to use this event and invite their friends to win exciting prizes. The event concludes on 25 May.

Inviter’s rewards

Details of Inviter's rewards (Image via Moniez Gaming; YouTube)

The rewards awarded to the inviter depend on the number of friends he has recommended to the event. The rewards and the number of friends needed to redeem them are given below:

Incubator Voucher (expires on 30 June 2022) – 1 friend

Gloo wall – Skull Punker – 3 friends

The Swan emote – 5 friends

Hope Seeker Bundle – 7 friends

AWM – Lucky Koi – 10 friends

Invitee’s reward

The invitee will also not be left out of it and will receive a Maroon Bomber Top as a prize. They just have to fill in the inviter’s code to redeem the outfit.

How can Inviter claim rewards in Free Fire?

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Event icon.

Users can find the event under the News section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can go to the News tab and select the “Invite & Win” option.

Step 3: Users will need to click on “Go To.”

Step 4: They must tap the “Share Invite Link” option.

Players will have to copy link and share it with friends (Image via Moniez Gaming; YouTube)

Step 5: Once the URL appears, players can share it with their friends over WhatsApp or any other platform they are comfortable with.

Users can check if their friends have used their code to log in (Image via Moniez Gaming; YouTube)

Step 6: If the invited friends utilize the Inviter’s code and enter it on the “Tap to Fill” area on the main Invite & Win page, both Inviter and Invitee will get the rewards.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer