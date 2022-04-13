How to get free DJ Alok in Free Fire in April 2022

Free Fire players have the liberty to use special characters with unique abilities to become the last person to survive in intense matches. Due to its wide range of abilities, characters are one of the most desirable aspects of the battle royale game.

Alok is one of the most versatile characters in Free Fire. His ability can improve the movement and sprinting speed of the players by 10% and help with HP recovery at five per second for five seconds.

DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability (Image via Garena)

The cooldown time of the characters is fixed at 45 seconds at every level. Mobile gamers can level up the character to make it even stronger.

Previously, the only way to acquire characters was by purchasing them using gold coins and diamonds (in-game currencies). However, the battle royale game has now been given a chance to acquire characters for free.

How to get DJ Alok and other characters for free in Free Fire?

Currently, there are primarily two ways players can claim any free character of their choice. They are:

Trial Card

LINK system

Trial Card

The “Get Trial Card” event commenced on 26 March 2022 and will conclude in two days on 15 April 2022. By logging in every day, players had the chance to try out any character of their choice.

They had to head over to the Free Character System in the battle royale game and tap on the “Get Trial Card” event. Once they claim a character, they can equip it and enjoy its abilities in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

LINK system

Players can collect tokens and then exchange them for getting free character (Image via Garena)

The LINK system was introduced via the latest major Free Fire update. This system allows players to claim any of their favorite characters by completing specific missions and gathering enough LINK tokens.

Here are the missions and the respective LINK tokens that players will get upon completing them:

Play 1 match – 2 LINK Tokens

Kill five enemies – 1 LINK Token

Win 1 match in Clash Squad mode – 1 LINK Token

Reach the top 5 in the Battle Royale mode – 1 LINK Token

Play for 60 minutes – 2 LINK Tokens

Play 8 matches – 1 LINK Token

Play for 80 minutes – 2 LINK Tokens

Play 12 matches – 1 LINK Token

Mobile gamers can exchange these LINK tokens for a Character Choice Crate worth 100 tokens. Players also can buy a maximum of four LINK tokens a day by spending 500 gold coins for each one of them.

Alternatively, mobile gamers can also take part in diamond giveaways often conducted by content creators and use them to acquire free characters. They can also use Google Play vouchers and Google Opinion rewards to do the same.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Srijan Sen