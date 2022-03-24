How to get free characters in Free Fire MAX using LINK Tokens in March 2022

Characters are an integral part of Free Fire MAX matches. Mobile gamers can use the characters’ unique abilities and use them when the situation calls for it.

The characters can be purchased from the in-game shop and are worth diamonds or gold coins (in-game currency). Sometimes, they are offered free via certain events in the battle royale game.

Free Fire MAX: Free characters

The latest event in Free Fire MAX titled “Redeem Free Characters” gives players the chance to claim free characters by completing missions. The event commenced today, 24 January 2022 and will end on 15 April 2022.

By completing missions in Free Fire MAX, players will be able to claim LINK Tokens. These tokens can then be exchanged for a Character Choice Crate that can be used to claim any character as per the players’ choice. One Character Choice Crate is worth 100 LINK Tokens.

Here are the missions that players can complete to claim LINK Tokens:

Play 1 match – 2 LINK Tokens

Kill five enemies – 1 LINK Token

Win 1 match in Clash Squad mode – 1 LINK Token

Reach the top 5 in the Battle Royale mode – 1 LINK Token

Play for 60 minutes – 2 LINK Tokens

Play 8 matches – 1 LINK Token

Play for 80 minutes – 2 LINK Tokens

Play 12 matches – 1 LINK Token

Alternatively, players will have to spend 500 gold coins to claim one LINK Token. The maximum number of tokens they can buy is restricted to four per day.

How to claim a character by exchanging LINK Tokens?

Step 1: Players will first have to open Free Fire MAX and then complete the missions mentioned above.

Step 2: They will have to tap on the Events icon and then head over to the Free Character System section.

Players can collect tokens and then exchange them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Under the “Collect Tokens” tab of the “Redeem Free Character” section, players will have to tap on the Claim button beside the token.

Mobile gamers can use LINK tokens to get free characters (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once they have gathered enough tokens, players will have to go to the “Exchange Tokens” section and tap on the Character Choice Crate.

Players can choose any character of their choice (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can then select any character of their preference and tap on the Choose option.

