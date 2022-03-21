5 best Free Fire characters to get with gold coins for rush gameplay (March 2022)

Free Fire players usually have to spend diamonds if they want to acquire powerful characters. Since diamonds are the premium in-game currency that must be purchased using real money, many mobile gamers are usually unable to acquire them.

Gold coins are another type of in-game currency that Free Fire players can acquire for free via daily log-in and other events. Hence, here are a few characters suitable for an aggressive playstyle that can be bought using gold coins.

Note: Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX since Free Fire is banned in the country.

Free Fire characters worth gold coins for rush gameplay

1) D-bee

D-bee's Bullets Beat ability (Image via Garena)

D-bee is the best choice for beginners as he helps in improving accuracy. He also improves movement speed, which makes it difficult for enemies to aim and shoot.

The unique passive ability of the character is called Bullet Beats. While the movement speed is improved by 5%, accuracy is boosted by 30%.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

2) Clu

Clu’s Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

Clu is best for players who want to know the position of enemies before rushing in on them. The character’s ability in the battle royale game lasts for five seconds and has a cooldown time of 75 seconds.

Opponents who are not in a prone or squat position within a radius of 50 meters can be traced using Clu’s power, Tracing Steps. Her skills can be shared by teammates.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

3) A124

A124's reworked Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124 helps with converting 20 EP to HP. Her special skill, Thrill of Battle, lasts for four seconds and has a fixed cooldown time of 10 seconds.

The active Free Fire character is getting a major buff in the upcoming OB33 update, where her character will be able to unleash an 8-meter electromagnetic wave. This wave can disable enemies’ unique abilities and their interaction countdown.

Price: 6000 gold coins.

4) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Kapella is one of the most underrated Free Fire characters. She helps with healing, which is one of the key aspects in any aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Using her skill, Healing Ability, the effects of healing items and healing skills can be improved by 10% each. She can also reduce the HP loss of allies by 20%.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

5) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Garena)

Xayne is one of the best characters for aggressive gameplay as she has the power to destroy gloo walls. With skills lasting for 15 seconds, this active character has a cooldown time of 150 seconds.

She can recover 80 HP temporarily using her ability, Xtreme Encounter. The active character can also inflict 80% damage to gloo walls and can be paired with Rockie for lowering the cooldown time.

Price: 8000 gold coins.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu