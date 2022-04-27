When will the Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK download begin worldwide?

Free Fire comes up with a major update every two months where the developers introduce exciting features, character ability adjustments, new characters and pets, and more. Before the update rolls out, Garena gives players a chance to test out the features on an Advance Server.

The Advance Server is released two weeks before the actual update, where gamers get to enjoy the upcoming features. If players can successfully point out glitches and bugs, they are rewarded by the developers. However, not every feature from the Advance Server is introduced to the actual game.

When is the OB34 Advance Server arriving?

Timeline of the OB33 Advance Server's availability (Image via Garena)

The OB33 update was released on 23 March 2022, and the Advance Server of the update became accessible on 10 March 2022. Players had a week to test out the features of the server as it ended on 17 March 2022. Hence, it can clearly be seen that the server became available two weeks before the actual update rolled out.

Since the date of arrival of the OB34 update has not been officially revealed, the exact date of release of the Advance Server can only be speculated.

Timeline of the ranked season of the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

The arrival of the OB34 update depends upon the conclusion of the ranked season of the Clash Squad mode. Since it is ending on 25 May 2022, the update will arrive on 24/25 May. Hence, the Advance Server is expected to be available on 12/13 May 2022.

How to sign up for the OB34 Free Fire Advance Server?

Players must fill in the personal details (Image via Garena)

Once the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server is made available, gamers must follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Players should head over to the official website of the Advance Server.

Step 2: They must then sign in via Facebook or Google, the account that is linked to their Free Fire account.

Step 3: Gamers should enter their name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4: Finally, they must tap "Join Now."

Once players register, it is not guaranteed that they will be able to access the Advance Server. They will only be able to do so if they get the Activation Code from the developers.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

