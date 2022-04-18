Free Fire OB34 Advance Server expected release date and more details

Advance Servers always instill interest within the Free Fire community as they provide a preview of the impending features likely to be released with the game's next update. While this is generally confined to a minority of players, that same exclusivity always generates excitement among gamers.

Besides providing a first-hand experience, gamers can also submit feedback on the changes to be refined before the actual release. Garena released the OB33 just a few weeks ago, and rumors of the OB34 Advance Server have already begun to spread.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing it. Instead, they can opt for the MAX variant.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server expected release date and other details

Free Fire Advance Server is a separate game client for players to test new potential features before the official release.

The season concludes on 25 May (Image via Garena)

Several of the previous versions were released about two weeks before the actual patch, and as per popular conjectures within the community, they are likely to go live between 10 May and 14 May.

This expectation is based on the assumption that the Free Fire OB34 update will go live on 24 May, a day before completing the Clash Squad ranked season.

The timeline for previous server (Image via Garena)

Moreover, since this application is only for testing, any accumulated data or progress from the server is not carried forward and does not influence that of the global version.

While everyone may download the Advance Server client, only those with the Activation Code will be able to access it. The only way to gain access to this code would be to register, and even then, there is no assurance of receiving it.

Steps to get Activation Code for Free Fire OB34 Advance Server

You may register for the Advance Server to stand a chance of getting the code. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: You need to visit the Advance Server website once the registration opens.

Sign in through one of the two (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must sign in using either Facebook or Google and set up your profile by filling in the other required details.

If a player is chosen, they will receive a code. Once the download begins, users may download the APK by signing in with that same ID.

It is important to emphasize that these are just estimates and must therefore be taken with a pinch of salt. The developers are yet to announce the release of the Advance Server.

Edited by Atul S