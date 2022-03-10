FF Advance Server Registration: How to register for Free Fire Advance Server in March 2022

Garena allows users to experience unreleased content for their flagship battle royale title, Free Fire, via a public test server. Garena's beta test program lasts for a seven-day timeline and is known as the "Advance Server," which requires a special activation code for access.

However, a limited number of users get the opportunity to receive the activation code from Garena. Hence, players must hurry to register for the Advance Server program, which began today, i.e., on 10 March 2022. Early registration will enhance the chances of receiving the activation code.

The following section will provide a step-by-step guide on how users can register for the Advance Server Program.

Garena Free Fire Advance Server OB33: How to register for the program in March 2022

Players should follow the steps given below to register for the Advance Server program right now:

Step 1: Access the Advance Server website by clicking on the link here.

Login using the preferred method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: There are two sign-up/sign-in options available on the website: Google and Facebook. Users should use the account linked to their Free Fire account.

(Note: The registrations are open now, so users should hurry)

Fill in the personal details (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players need to fill in their details: name, active e-mail, and contact number.

Click on "Join Now!" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap "Join Now!," and the site will successfully register the accounts.

Download the apk file for Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players can download the Advance Server apk file after the login. They can also revisit the website using their registered e-mail or account to report bugs and earn free diamonds.

Users should remember that they cannot access the Advance Server app for the Free Fire OB33 version without the activation. Hence, they should wait for Garena's response after the registration.

They can only use the activation code once. Therefore, users need to be careful with the same. Users can enjoy the unreleased content after accessing the beta test program until 17 March 2022.

