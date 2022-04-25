5 overpowered Free Fire MAX character abilities to use in April 2022

Free Fire MAX's wide range of characters offer different skills and help make the game more versatile. To balance out the abilities of the characters, the developers buff and nerf their skills through every major update.

After the latest OB33 update's balance changes, certain characters remain more overpowered than the others. Here are some of the Free Fire MAX character abilities that are much more powerful than other special skills in the battle royale game.

Overpowered Free Fire MAX character abilities

1) Thrill of Battle

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

A124’s ability was completely reworked in the OB33 update of Garena's battle royale title. She remains an active character with the ability 'Thrill of Battle' but is now able to create a wave that disables enemy skills.

The electromagnetic wave has an eight-meter radius, disables enemy skills, and interrupts the characters’ cooldown. The skill lasts for 20 seconds, and the cooldown time is 100 seconds.

2) Drop the Beat

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most overpowered characters that has not been nerfed ever since it was first introduced. He is an active character with the ability 'Drop the Beat' with a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds.

The character is able to create a five-meter aura that increases movement and sprinting speed by 10%. Alok also helps in HP recovery at a rate of five HP per second for five seconds.

3) Master of All

Captain Booyah's Master of All ability (Image via Garena)

K is the most versatile Free Fire MAX character with two modes that help with EP recovery and EP conversion. The ability 'Master of All' is an active one that increases maximum EP by 50 and has a mode switch cooldown of three seconds.

The Jiu-jitsu mode of the character helps allies within 6 meters get a 500% boost in the rate of EP conversion. The Psychology mode helps in recovering two EP every three seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EP).

4) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler is one of the two characters who are capable of completely destroying a gloo wall. The active skill 'Riptide Rhythm' has a cooldown time of 60 seconds.

A maximum of five gloo walls can be destroyed within 50 meters when Skyler unleashes his sonic wave. With every gloo wall deployed, the character is also able to recover four HP.

5) Partying On

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

Among the passive characters in Free Fire MAX, Dasha is the most versatile one. Her ability 'Partying On' helps in reducing recoil, recoil build-up, damage taken from falls, and time to recover from falls.

While the damage from falls decreases by 30%, the recovery time from falls reduces by 60%. If players use Dasha, the recoil and recoil build-up can be brought down by 6%.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

