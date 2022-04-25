7 best Free Fire characters to use for more kills and easy wins in ranked mode

Ranked matches in Free Fire are very different from ordinary encounters in the Battle Royale or Clash Squad modes. They put the player's skills to the test and force them to use critical thinking to win.

While strategy and planning go a long way, picking the right character for the job is of vital importance as well. Without the proper ability, users will not be able to overcome the adversities during combat.

These seven characters will give gamers an edge in Free Fire ranked matches

7) Jota

When it comes to dealing damage and healing simultaneously, there's no better character than Jota. Sustained Raids allows him to heal by inflicting damage upon opponents.

If Jota manages to secure a kill or knock down an enemy, 10% HP is restored, making him very durable in combat.

6) Maro

Long-range shooting is an art, and Maro is an artist in Free Fire. Falcon Fervor allows him to inflict bonus damage on far-away targets.

The damage is based on the distance and scales from 1% to 5%. If the target is marked by another ability, an extra 1% damage is inflicted.

5) Miguel

In Free Fire, EP is the secondary lifeblood for all characters. They can use it to heal themselves passively, which saves them the trouble of finding medical supplies.

When it comes to farming EP in-game, Miguel is one of the best. For every foe slain, the character gains 30 EP.

4) Wolfrahh

It's uncanny for a mercenary to seek fame and fortune, yet that is precisely what Wolfrahh does. His ability, Limelight, comes into action as soon as the character gets a viewer or secures a kill.

Upon receiving either, he gains a damage reduction of up to 25% and inflicts more damage to enemy limbs by up to 15%.

3) Dasha

Dasha may not have the best offensive ability in Free Fire, but it is powerful. Party On grants the character numerous buffs and bonuses.

Damage and fall recovery times reduce by 30% and 60%, respectively. Also, recoil buildup and maximum recoil come down by 6% each, allowing players to get up to all sorts of tricks during combat.

2) Laura

For users who want to land every shot on target, there's no better character than Laura. Sharp Shooter grants a 10% bonus to accuracy while being scoped in.

This bonus applies to all guns with a scope attachment in Free Fire.

1) Hayato

Hayato is one of the most potent characters when it comes to dealing armor penetration damage. His ability, Bushido, grants 10% armor penetration damage for every 7.5% decrease in total HP.

If done correctly, gamers can use the bonus damage to level an entire group of opponents with ease while using a shotgun or even an SMG.

