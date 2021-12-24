5 best AR+SMG gun combos in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire players have access to a diverse range of weapons classified as submachine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more. These firearms are pivotal, especially at the top tiers, where players must be adept with all of them.

As users frequently participate in close and mid-range combat, SMGs and ARs are the most widely used categories. They must develop an effective weapon combination since this will influence the outcome of a battle. Gamers must also consider the fire rate and range while selecting the guns.

Note: The combinations given below are based on the writer’s preference and are not in a particular order.

Five most potent AR and SMG combinations in Free Fire

5) M14 + MP40

M14 and MP 40 stats (Image via Free Fire)

The M14 has the highest range and damage of any weapon in the AR category, making it highly effective at long range. However, because of its decreased rate of fire, players will require a gun to defend themselves at close quarters.

Compared to other SMGs, the MP40 has the highest rate of fire, allowing players to swiftly unload the entire magazine on their opponents when they are close enough. However, because it has a smaller magazine capacity, they must connect their bullets.

4) FAMAS + UMP

FAMAS and UMP stats (Image via Free Fire)

FAMAS is a lethal weapon that may be used to battle opponents from medium to long distances. Although the gun is always in burst mode and fires three rounds at a time, it has the fastest rate of fire in this segment, which helps keep it in balance with the other weapons.

UMP is a very stable submachine gun, making it a compelling option even for new users. While using it, they will benefit from a high fire rate, reload speed, and movement speed. In terms of the attachments, gamers can use anything except the stock.

3) Parafal + Thompson

Parafal and Thompson stats (Image via Free Fire)

Parafal is comparable to the M14 in that it has similar types of stats, including significant damage and range and a slower firing rate. When used from a distance, the automatic AR is capable of causing substantial damage and is very mobile as well.

Players will need a weapon to engage in close range with Parafal, with high fire rate SMGs forming a good choice. Thompson is very threatening at close range due to very high magazine capacity and fire rate.

2) SCAR + MP5

SCAR and MP5 stats (Image via Free Fire)

SCAR is a balanced assault rifle that has been buffed up in the OB31 update since it was among the weakest ARs due to its reduced accuracy. The gun’s recoil was reduced by 10% and is now even easier to fire.

The MP5 has a large clip size and delivers reasonable damage with a rapid-fire rate. The gun is relatively steady at close range and has a fast reload time, making it an excellent pick.

1) AUG + VSS

AUG and VSS stats (Image via Free Fire)

AUG was added with Free Fire OB23 update and has been highly used by players owing to its moderate damage and fire rate. This AR can be equipped with all the attachments to improve its performance further.

The VSS is a silent sniper rifle in Free Fire, but it also discharges SMG ammunition, which is why it is included in this list. Since it comes pre-equipped with a scope, the weapon is perfect for long-range combat situations. It complements the AR in the mid-range, but users will need a sidearm like M1873 for close range.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

