3 best SMGs in Garena Free Fire after OB29 update

Free Fire has a good arsenal of weapons including assault rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), snipers, etc. Players can use these weapons to shoot their enemies in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Players have the option to pick up two primary weapons. They may be confused as to which weapon is the best. This article on the best weapon combination will make it easier for players to choose.

Submachine guns are one of the most lethal weapons that can be used for medium to short-range combats. There are a total of eight SMGs in Free Fire after the OB29 update.

Note: Players must not use submachine guns for long-range fights under any circumstances as the effectiveness of the gun is rendered useless.

Best SMGs in Free Fire

These are three of the best submachine guns in Free Fire:

1) MP5

Specifications of MP5 (Image via ff.garena)

The rate of fire and reload speed of this gun make it a good choice. The gun, therefore, has maximum stability compared to other SMGs in Free Fire. MP5 also has the second-highest magazine capacity in the game and good accuracy, making it a good choice for close-range combats.

2) P90

Specifications of P90 (Image via ff.garena)

This gun has a great rate of fire, and decent movement speed and damage. P90’s magazine can hold up to 50 bullets, making it the gun that can hold the maximum number of bullets in the SMG category. This is a major advantage in case of aggressive matches.

3) UMP

Specifications of UMP (Image via ff.garena)

This is undoubtedly the best SMG in Free Fire. From reload speed to movement speed, this gun is an absolute asset in the SMG category. Aside from these factors, the gun has a good rate of fire, and armor penetration that is worth appreciating.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: Thiva vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by R. Elahi