How to get Legendary Free Fire emote 'Booyah Sparks' for free this week

Almost all Legendary collectibles in Garena Free Fire are highly coveted. Thus, players don't leave any chance to procure such items, especially if it's a top up event that offers free prizes.

Top up events in Free Fire are often considered steal deals as they grant some of the most sought-after items. The only condition is that users must purchase specific diamonds to claim them.

Ramadan 2022 events are live in Garena Free Fire and will bring various impressive collectibles in the coming days. Ramadan Top Up is one of the events that has brought two fantastic Legendary items.

The 'Booyah Sparks' emote (Image via Garena)

Ramadan Top Up event began today, i.e., 25 April, and as mentioned earlier, it offers two Legendary items — the Booyah Sparks emote and the Emerald Slicer. Since the rewards are free and are unlockable after a particular top-up, here's how many diamonds players need to acquire:

Emerald Slicer - Unlocks after a top-up of 200 diamonds

'Booyah Sparks' emote - Unlocks after a top-up of 500 diamonds

The emote showcases the character using a sparkler to light up three lamps, followed by forming a 'Booyah' sign in the air using the same sparkler.

The Emerald Slicer (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, as the name suggests, the Emerald Slicer is a great melee weapon with bright green stone. In addition to that, the Slicer also showcases impressive special effects of flames.

Players must top up at least 500 diamonds to claim 'Booyah Sparks' emote (Image via Garena)

Here's how users can unlock both rewards in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and tap the diamond icon given on the main screen UI.

Step 2: Choose the 'Top Up' tab to have a look at the diamonds available in the game at different prices.

Step 3: Users must go for '520' diamonds as it will unlock both rewards at a time.

Step 4: The game offers multiple options to users for payment methods. Thus, one can select their desired mode.

After the payment is successful, gamers can claim both rewards, including the emote, for free.

However, they should note that they will have to pay for the diamonds. Therefore, only those players who can afford to spend real money should go ahead with the purchase.

Gamers can also consider methods like Google Opinion Rewards, GPT apps, giveaways, and more to acquire diamonds for free in the game, which will further help them claim any item in the game for free.

Note: Indian players must note that Garena Free Fire is no longer accessible in the region as of February 2022. Thus, they should download and access the top up event using Free Fire MAX.

