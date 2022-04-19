List of major free rewards in Free Fire Ramadan event 2022

Events play a vital role in Free Fire, keeping gamers engaged. Developers rarely miss the mark on this front and regularly offer new and exciting events with several tasks lined up, providing players with an excellent opportunity to earn rewards.

The Free Fire Ramadan event started on 18 April 2022, and the peak day for festivities is slated for 3 May 2022. Players will have their hands full with several activities and tasks that will be presented to them in the coming days. Here is a comprehensive overview of the events that have been opened or teased.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title.

Best rewards in Free Fire Ramadan event

Login rewards (Pet skin: Blooming Falco)

New pet skin (Image via Garena)

The new Falco pet skin will be up for grabs on the peak day of the Free Fire Ramadan 2022 celebration. Gamers must sign in on 3 May 2022 to collect the pet from the special event interface.

Since this does not require much effort, players should not miss out on the opportunity.

Stamp Collection (Timbered Charmer Galaxy Bundle)

The stamp collection event will offer a bundle (Image via Garena)

This outfit will be the most exciting cosmetic item up for grabs during this Ramadan event within the game. The event featuring this outfit has not commenced yet and will go live on 26 April 2022.

Although the details have not yet been revealed, gamers will likely have to collect a specified number of badges to receive the bundle. The developers will share more information in due course.

Ramadan Weekend Mission 1 (Emerald Basher)

Emerald Basher (Image via Garena)

Garena has created a teaser for this event, and it will be available on 23 April 2022. Gamers are required to complete specified missions to collect the corresponding rewards. The exact set of items is as follows:

Emerald Basher: Booyah 3 matches

Falconer Weapon Loot Crate: Reach top 3 once in BR mode

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate: Play for 40 minutes

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate: Play for 80 minutes

Classic and Premium Store (AK47 Emerald Power, Bloom of Luck, and more)

These two events allow players to exchange the Ramadan Tokens collected after match drops and daily missions. The Classic Store is already open for gamers, while the Premium Store will only open on 30 April 2022.

The exact rewards in the premium store are as follows:

The Premium Store has been teased (Image via Garena)

AK47 Emerald Power: Exchange 50 Ramadan Tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May): 10 Ramadan Tokens

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate: 10 Ramadan Tokens

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate: 10 Ramadan Tokens

200x Universal Fragments: 5 Ramadan Tokens

Gold Royale Voucher: 5 Ramadan Tokens

The rewards in the Classic Store:

Classic Store (Image via Garena)

Bloom of Luck: 20 Ramadan Token

Cherished Emerald Avatar: 10 Ramadan Token

Cherished Emerald Banner: 10 Ramadan Token

Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate: 5 Ramadan Token

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate: 5 Ramadan Token

Hidden Logo (Voucher and room cards)

This event will start at a later date (Image via Garena)

The Hidden Logo event will be out on 3 May, and as per the teaser posted within Free Fire, it will feature a gun crate, vouchers, and room card. However, the exact specifics for acquiring them are not out yet.

