How to get free Emerald Power AK and Falcon pet skin in Free Fire Ramadan event 2022

Garena has released a new Ramadan event calendar, with many of these kicking off within Free Fire on 18 April itself. Players are ecstatic about the extensive list of activities that they will be able to tune in to in the coming days to receive numerous freebies.

The game’s fans have had a blast over the previous several weeks. The developers have introduced event after event, beginning with the BTS collaboration. The First Battle calendar followed this, and now they have unveiled a long list of Ramadan events.

How to get AK47 Emerald Power and Blooming Falco skin in Free Fire

Both the AK47 Emerald Power and Blooming Falco are available in separate events in Free Fire. The exact specifics for attaining them are outlined below:

AK47 Emerald Power

Users can go ahead and claim the AK skin (Image via Garena)

The events to collect the Ramadan Token started on 18 April and will be available till 8 May. However, the premium exchange store featuring AK47 Emerald Power has not begun yet and will become available in the coming days.

Listed below are the requirements for the exchange present in the event:

Exchange 50 Ramadan Tokens for AK47 Emerald Power

Exchange 10 Ramadan Tokens for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May)

Exchange 10 Ramadan Tokens for Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 10 Ramadan Tokens for Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 5 Ramadan Tokens for 200x Universal Fragments

Exchange 5 Ramadan Tokens for Gold Royale Voucher

Steps to redeem

Once the event is made available, these are the steps that individuals can follow to get the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 2: After that, gamers must tap on the ‘Premium Store’ option.

Step 3: Finally, they can press the ‘Exchange’ button beside the AK47 Emerald Power skin.

Blooming Falco

Blooming Falco will be given as part of the login event, and users will not need to accomplish any tasks other than claiming the skin for free between the specified dates. The redemption will essentially be accessible between 3 May and 5 May, and the following are the precise instructions on how they will be able to redeem it:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen, tap on this icon:

Users have to click here (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the ‘Login Reward’ option on the left side of the screen.

Redemption will be between 3 May and 5 May (Image via Garena)

Step 3: To conclude, tap on the ‘Claim’ button.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers are advised not to play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

