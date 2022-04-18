Free Fire Ramadan event 2022 rewards revealed: Free parachute, backpack, AK skin, and more

Free Fire generally receives new events due to collaborations, festivals, and other significant occurrences. In the Indian server of the game, Garena has finally introduced content based on Ramadan and will be offering the community an opportunity to receive an extensive collection of themed items.

The event calendar has also been revealed, showcasing different activities and items. Among the notable rewards available to users are a backpack skin, a parachute skin, and an AK skin.

The following section looks at a few rewards and events revealed in Free Fire.

Details about Free Fire Ramadan events

Parachute skin

Parachute is the second milestone (Image via Garena)

The Parachute Skin is one of the milestone rewards that gamers will be able to get during the Ramadan celebrations. There are three distinct milestones, with the parachute being in the second spot.

Consequently, the entire community collectively needs to reach the 6 million threshold to receive it.

AK skin

50 tokens will have to be exchanged (Image via Garena)

The 'AK47 – Emerald Power' skin will be available in Free Fire during the 'Premium Store' event from 30 April to 8 May. Users must amass 'Ramadan Tokens' in the battle royale title and then swap 50 of them for the gun skin. Other rewards like vouchers and loot crates are also available for redemption.

Backpack skin

The Green Power Backpack skin will be offered to gamers through the 'Playtime Reward' event between 3 May and 5 May. The developers haven't revealed its specifics yet, and they will likely discuss the details in the coming days.

A backpack will be present in the Ramadan pass, too (Image via Garena)

Additionally, another backpack skin will be available to players in the Ramadan Pass, alongside other rewards like a Gloo Wall skin. However, they will have to spend 99 diamonds to purchase the same.

Other events

The entire calendar (Image via Garena)

Here are the dates of the other events based on Ramadan:

Aftermatch Drop (18 April – 2 May and 6 May – 8 May)

Unlimited Aftermatch Drop (3 May – 5 May)

Exchange Store – Classic (18 April – 8 May)

Daily Missions – 1 (18 April – 8 May)

Daily Missions – 2 (18 April – 23 April)

Daily Missions – 3 (24 April – 29 April)

Daily Missions – 4 (30 April – 8 May)

Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin (3 May – 5 May)

Weekend Mission – 1 (23 April – 24 April)

Weekend Mission – 2 (30 April – 1 May)

Weekend Mission – 3 (7 May – 8 May)

Stamp Collection (26 April – 8 May)

Hidden Logo (30 April – 8 May)

Ramadan check-in (30 April – 8 May)

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers are advised not to play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play the Free Fire MAX, which has not been suspended.

