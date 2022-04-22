Free Fire Hayato House event: How to get the redeem code for free rewards

Redeem codes are among the most effective methods for obtaining free rewards in Garena Free Fire, and they are frequently made available by the developers. One of the ongoing events, Hayato House, provides the players with an overview of the character’s home and other details while awarding them a unique redemption code.

The event only requires users to complete a simple task of finding particular clues. Upon doing so, the unique redeem code will be handed to them.

Completing Hayato House event in Free Fire to get redeem code for free rewards

Exploring Hayato House, otherwise known as Hayato’s House, is an event that will run from 15 April to 24 April. Users can learn a lot about the character from it and receive a redeem code for a free Diamond Royale voucher.

These are the steps that they can follow to complete it:

Step 1: Players must first visit the ‘The First Battle’ section in Free Fire and tap on the ‘Hayato’s House’ event.

Users can press the 'Go To' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Go To’ button. The Virtual Tour will appear. They can then check out the different secrets of the House and complete the required task of finding the precious Ruby.

They basically have to tap on the ‘White Spots’ on the screen (clues) to complete it.

Clues are a little small in size, and users have to concentrate to find them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once completed, gamers can press the ‘Watch Trailer’ option. The redeem code dialog box will appear after that.

Readers can also check out this video to get a visual insight about the clues and more:

How to use Yagami redeem code (Hayato House) in Free Fire

The obtained Free Fire redeem code from the Hayato House event is HAYATOAVU76V, and here’s how it can be used:

Step 1: Users will have to start by going to the official ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ Here’s the link to it:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Any one of the six login options can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They have to sign in via one of these six options:

Google

VK

Facebook

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Paste the HAYATOAVU76V code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can subsequently enter HAYATOAVU76V into the text field. Later, they can press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 4: Redemption for the redeem code will be completed, and the reward of 1x Diamond Royale Voucher will be sent to their accounts.

Players will be able to claim the rewards via in-game mail.

