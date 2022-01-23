5 tips for Free Fire players to win long-ranged fights

Long-range fights in Free Fire are unique in-game. While having a good weapon makes a lot of difference, having certain abilities helps. However, players need to think before engaging an opponent critically to use both truly.

While merely firing at the enemy can indeed lead to elimination, there are ways to make the entire process more streamlined. By following and implementing a few simple tips, players will easily defeat opponents in combat.

Not winning at long-ranged fights in Free Fire? Following these simple tips to get better

5) Peek and fire to lower the odds of being hit

Standing in the open or moving and firing at an opponent at long range is not a good idea. The enemy will either get the opportunity to take a clean headshot, or the player's bullets will miss their intended target.

Players should peek from behind cover and shoot to make firing at the enemy safer. This will make it harder for the enemy to land shots and keep the player safe from incoming fire.

4) Ensure the weapon being used has a scope and is within optimal firing range

When engaging in long-range combat, Free Fire players must ensure their weapon of choice has a scope. Without a scope, the accuracy of each shot will suffer. Thus, making it harder to hit the target.

Aside from having a scope, players should also use a weapon that's optimal at long-range. For instance, having SMGs with a scope will not cut it. Sniper rifles, marksman rifles, or certain ARs have to be used for optimal efficiency.

3) Change location after firing a few times

Firing from one fixed position has many benefits and drawbacks as well. While a player will be able to maintain a line of sight with the enemy, they will also be able to do the same. This makes it harder to land a shot as the enemy will see clearly and take cover.

Free Fire players should change their position after firing a few rounds to break this stalemate. When the enemy breaks cover to return fire at the same location, the player can easily shoot them differently.

2) Try to get on top of a roof or find high ground for better shooting angles

Height elevation plays a major role when engaging in long-range combat in Free Fire. This allows players to gain clearer shooting angles and improves the odds of landing headshots.

While high ground, in general, can be found with ease in the form of a hilltop or elevated terrain, at times, players will have to improvise. They can use gloo walls to scale buildings or get on top of watchtowers to gain a high ground advantage.

1) Land headshots to end the fight as soon as possible

Given the distance between the player and their opponent, long-range fights continue for a while. The stalemate is usually broken when one party can land a headshot and eliminate the other.

This is the fastest and the most efficient way to end a long-range fight. It saves players from wasting ammo and ensures that nearby opponents don't get the chance to attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen