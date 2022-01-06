Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick movements and headshots (2022)

Free Fire offers its players customization for lots of settings. Players can change these settings to get better aim and accuracy. A player with good movement speed and headshots can easily get to higher tiers and maintain good stats.

As a result, sensitivity settings play an important role in improving the movement speed and headshot percentage of the gamer. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings that players can use for quick movements and headshots.

Free Fire sensitivity settings that players should try out to improve their gameplay experience

Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick movements and headshots (Image via Garena)

Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can use for quick movement and headshots in Free Fire:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 64

Free Look: 100

Here is a step by step guide on how to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1) Open the Free Fire title on your smartphone.

Step 2) Click on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3) In the settings menu, tap on the Sensitivity tab.

Step 4) Players can apply new sensitivity settings in the Sensitivity menu.

Step 5) Players can also reset their sensitivity settings to apply new sensitivity settings.

Free Fire players can make use of sensitivity settings to improve their gameplay. A good set of sensitivity settings can help players to improve their head tracing in the game.

Sensitivity settings also improve the movement of the in-game character by changing the general and free look sensitivity settings, allowing for quicker reaction times. As a result, optimum settings would allow players a better chance of survival.

Tips that players should follow for improved movement skills and headshot percentage

1) Preferable characters

Characters with good movement speed in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire offers various characters with amazing skills. Some of these characters have enhanced movement speed skills like DJ Alok. Players can equip these characters to improve their headshot aim and movement speed to defeat their opponents.

2) Control layout

Control layout helps to get more headshots (Image via Garena)

The second tip for players for quick movement and headshots is to change the control layout. Players can click on the custom HUD option to change their control setup. In the control setup, players can change the position of various buttons for better grip and reaction timing. Players can change their analog for quick movement, and position of the scope and shoot button for more headshots.

Note: This list is based on the writers' opinions.

