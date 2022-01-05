Best Free Fire sensitivity and controls for easy headshots (January 2022)

Free Fire has one of the largest player bases for a battle royale game, as it offers an action-packed survival gaming experience. Players with low-end devices can also download and enjoy the title.

To become pros in Free Fire, users can change various settings, including the sensitivity settings and control layout. They can make the necessary changes to these settings to improve their gameplay.

With headshots dealing the most damage in this shooter, gamers are always looking to change their settings to get more such kills.

Free Fire sensitivity for easy headshots

Sensitivity settings for easy headshots in Free Fire

Sensitivity settings are very helpful in fetching more headshots in Free Fire. With sound sensitivities for different scopes and general camera angles, users can quickly adjust their aim towards the enemies' heads.

Here are some excellent sensitivity settings for added headshots:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 64

Free Look: 100

Below is a step by step guide to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire on your smartphone. Click on the settings menu in the top right corner of the screen. Look for the Sensitivity Settings menu. Apply the new sensitivity settings on the tab by resetting the pre-applied sensitivities.

Free Fire controls for easy headshots

The Free Fire control setup for easy headshots

Free Fire allows players to change the layout of their controls. They can customize their controls setup and shift the button's positions on the screen. It helps get a more comfortable control layout and improve their reflexes.

Users can shift from the default two-thumb control to a three-finger or four-finger claw settings. To change the control layout, they can head to the settings menu.

Gamers can tap on the 'Controls' button in the settings tab to access the custom HUD settings and make the desired changes.

NOTE: Upon keying in the discussed settings, players are advised to head to the training grounds, where they can perform various aim drills to improve the accuracy of their headshots.

